ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Police ID gunman, victims in North Texas shooting that left 3 dead, 4 wounded

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejD8K_0gTvNw8g00
North Texas shootings Stock photo of police cruiser. Three people died and four were injured, including three police officers, after a gunman in North Texas led police on a short pursuit Saturday, July 2, 2022, that ended with him taking his own life, the Haltom City Police Department confirmed. (z1b/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Three people died and four were injured, including three police officers, after a gunman in North Texas led police on a short pursuit Saturday evening that ended with him taking his own life, the Haltom City Police Department confirmed.

Update 11:30 p.m. EDT July 3: Police on Sunday identified the wounded officers as Cpl. Zach Tabler, who has been with the Haltom City department for seven years; Officer Tim Barton, with six years of service; and Officer Jose Avila, with five years of service. All three are expected to survive, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The two slain civilians were identified by police as Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32.

According to property records, Tsai lived at the Diamond Oaks Drive residence where the shooting started, the newspaper reported.

The neighbor who called 911 to report the altercation and was also shot was not identified publicly. She is expected to undergo surgery and survive, police said during a Sunday afternoon press conference.

Meanwhile, police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Edward Freyman, who they said knew the victims. Both the relationship between the shooter and victims and a motive for the slayings remain under investigation, the Star-Telegram reported.

According to the newspaper, Tabler underwent surgery after being shot in his right arm, finger and leg and remained hospitalized Sunday. Avila, who was shot in his legs, was slated for surgery Sunday, and Barton, who was shot in the upper thigh, was treated and released from an area hospital.

According to video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shown during Sunday’s news conference, Freyman shot at officers as they arrived, and the officers returned fire. He then fled the scene on foot and was located about half a mile from the original crime scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Haltom City, about five miles northeast of Fort Worth, has a population of about 60,000, the Star-Telegram reported.

Original report: According to NBC-DFW, officers responding to a 911 call shortly after 6:45 p.m. local time found a woman shot dead inside the Diamond Oaks Drive residence and a man dead in the home’s driveway. Another woman who called 911 also suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, the TV station reported.

According to police, the suspect was located dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and both a handgun and “military-style” rifle were found near his body, KDFW reported.

It remained unclear Sunday if the suspect, who has not been identified publicly, knew the victims or lived in the Diamond Oaks Drive home to which police were initially called, the TV station reported.

According to NBC-DFW, three Haltom City police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following Saturday’s brief manhunt through the neighborhood that erupted at some point in an exchange of gunfire.

All three injured officers are being treated at area hospitals and are expected to recover fully, the TV station reported.

On Sunday, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement, obtained by NBC-DFW, regarding the shootings:

“Last evening, three police officers were wounded protecting the citizens of Haltom City,” Patrick said, adding, “Two civilians were killed and another was injured. This is a timely reminder that the men and women of law enforcement are to be lauded for their heroic work that they do for us every single day. Please join Jan and me in prayer for the recovery of the wounded officers and civilian, and please pray for those killed and their families.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Argument between group turns into shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An argument between a group of men resulted in a shooting on Tuesday.Fort Worth police responded to the shooting at about 7:11 p.m. at the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail on July 5. Police said that when they arrived, the fire department was attending to a victim. The victim has apparently been in an argument with the group in the parking lot. Police said when the victim was walking away from the argument, someone in the group fired shots in his direction, shooting him. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
kgns.tv

Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
klif.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Haltom City, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Haltom City, TX
WFAA

Police investigate Fourth of July fight at Arlington pool

ARLINGTON, Texas — More than 15 people were involved in a fight at an Arlington pool Monday, police said. Arlington Police said officers responded to the Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center at 6 p.m. July 4 for a reported fight happening in the parking lot. Officers learned that there...
ARLINGTON, TX
wbap.com

Suspect Arrested For Dallas Homicide

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting last month. Jeffrey Miller was shot to death in his car June 25. Police say their investigation found Miller had been bragging that he had recently robbed a CVS on Lemmon Avenue in uptown Dallas, and had been flashing large wads of money. According to detectives, Angel Billegas attempted to steal the money from Miller, and shot him while trying to do so. Billegas has been arrested, and is now in the Dallas County Jail. Neither the money nor a jar of marijuana Miller is believed to have had on him when he was shot has been found.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Rangers#Texas Shooting#Police#North Texas#Violent Crime#Cpl
KRMG

Two dead, three officers injured in Haltom City, Texas, shooting

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Two people were shot and killed and four others injured, including three police officers, Saturday night in Haltom City, Texas, police said. Sgt. Rick Alexander of Haltom City police said during a briefing that the three officers did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, as one officer was hit in the right arm, finger and leg, a second male officer was hit in both legs and a third officer was hit in the upper thigh.
HALTOM CITY, TX
therockwalltimes

Suspect charged with murder, aggravated assault after shooting in Rowlett

On 07/04/2022 at about 7:28 p.m. Rowlett Police received a report of 2 injured women at the Valero gas station located at 1600 block of Dalrock Rd. Rowlett, Rockwall Co., Texas. Rowlett Police officers arrived and found a 31 year old female and a 24 year old female (both related to each other) suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told responding officers that she had been shot by her boyfriend Keith Richmond (34 years old). Suspect Keith Richmond had fled the scene in a gold vehicle.
ROWLETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

2 people found dead following shooting at Southlake home, police say

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Southlake home Tuesday morning, police said.At around 10:21 a.m. July 5, police responded to a house in the 600 block of Regency Crossing after receiving a call of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.At this time, police believe there is "no external threat to the community" and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Carrollton family's apartment hit by dozens of bullets

CARROLLTON, Texas - A shooter or shooters targeted a Carrollton family’s apartment, spraying it with dozens of bullets. Amazingly, none one inside was hurt. Arvin Rangani said his family was fast asleep around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when the gunfire erupted at the Peters Colony Apartments. His 33-year-old cousin was...
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 women found at Rowlett gas station with gunshot wounds

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two women were found shot at a gas station in Rowlett on July 4. At about 7:28 p.m., Rowlett police received a report of two injured women at Valero in the 1600 block of Dalrock Road. Hillary Plouck, 31, and Hayley Plouck, 24, were found at the gas station with gunshot wounds. Hayley told police that the two had been shot by her boyfriend, Keith Richmond, 34.Rowlett police located the suspect at an address in Garland. Garland police detained Richmond after a short foot pursuit, police said.The two were transported to a local hospital, where Hillary was pronounced dead. Hayley is being treated and is expected to survive. Richmond, who police said has a violent past, will be charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.
ROWLETT, TX
101.5 KNUE

[VIDEO] Ft. Worth, TX Woman Shot in Face After Flashing Lights at Passing Car

A Fort Worth, Texas woman was shot in the face after she flashed her headlights at a vehicle passing by and was taken to a hospital in the wee hours of Monday morning. I remember hearing horror stories when I was younger about being very, very careful when deciding to flash your brights at an oncoming vehicle going the other direction. And THIS is exactly what scared many of us.
fox4news.com

1 killed in fight between Fort Worth roommates

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another injured in a fight in Fort Worth early Monday morning. Police said the roommates were fighting in a home near Berry and Mitchell boulevards on the southeast side of the city. The man who died was stabbed. The other man...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How New Tech is Helping Richardson Police Investigations

New technology is helping the Richardson Police Department document, analyze and report incidents. One resource is a FARO 3D laser scanner that uses specialized software to reconstruct traffic accidents with images and a virtual reality scene. The device uses a laser to scan a 360-degree area and captures image “points”...
RICHARDSON, TX
The Denver Gazette

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) — A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life in a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said none of those wounded in the shooting Saturday...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy