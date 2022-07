An 18-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant while riding an unregistered motorcycle. On Monday, the sergeant was conducting routine traffic control near the 6000 block of S U.S. Highway 441 in a marked patrol car. According to the MCSO report, the sergeant observed a motorcycle, later identified as a yellow 2014 Suzuki RM-Z, that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

