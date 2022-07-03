Dodgers, Austin Barnes agree to two-year extension

May 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) crosses home plate to score in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Austin Barnes have agreed to a two-year contract extension, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The financial terms of the deal aren’t yet publicly known. Barnes was slated to reach free agency at the end of this season but will instead stick around Los Angeles for another two years.

Barnes is already in his eighth season with the Dodgers, where he’s found the rare situation of being both a backup and a franchise stalwart. Barnes has never had more than 262 plate appearances in a given season. For his career, he currently owns a .224/.334/.356 line across 1,242 plate appearances.

The Dodgers thought enough of Barnes that they sent top prospect Keibert Ruiz to the Nationals to acquire Trea Turner and Max Scherzer. One can’t help but wonder if they might at some point do the same with prospect Diego Cartaya.