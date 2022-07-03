ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain pledges ‘long haul’ support to Ukraine over war and recovery

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will pledge Britain’s support to Ukraine for the “long haul” to resist Vladimir Putin’s invasion and to rebuild the nation.

She will tell a recovery conference in Switzerland on Monday that the UK will “do everything possible to ensure Ukraine wins the war and recovers”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the UK to champion the recovery of the capital of Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to the Foreign Office.

But attempts to recover and rebuild are made more challenging by the Russian President’s ability to strike the capital with missiles as his forces make creeping advances in the east.

Ms Truss will use the conference in the city of Lugano to set out a vision to give immediate support and long-term commitments to work alongside the Ukrainians.

Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

“Ukraine’s recovery from Russia’s war of aggression will be a symbol of the power of democracy over autocracy. It will show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine have only produced a stronger, more prosperous and more united nation,” she is expected to say.

“The UK is resolute in its support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and will remain at Ukraine’s side as it emerges as a strong, thriving and cutting-edge democracy.

“We have led on support for Ukraine during the war and will continue to lead in supporting the Ukrainian government’s reconstruction and development plan.”

Ms Truss will announce plans to host next year’s recovery conference as the Government commits to a Marshall Plan-style programme, echoing the one used to rebuild Europe after the Second World War.

“The UK will do everything possible to ensure Ukraine wins the war and recovers. We need to be in this for the long haul,” she is expected to add.

The Russian President has focused his assault on the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk after withdrawing from the offensive in Kyiv as his troops faced fierce resistance.

Moscow claims that Russian forces have taken control of Lysychansk, the last major Ukrainian-held city in Luhansk.

Russia hit Kyiv with missile strikes last week in what Ukrainians called an intimidation attempt as they seek a return to normal life while still under siege.

Authorities said at least 19 people including two children were killed in a separate missile attack on the Kremenchuk in the town of Serhiivka near Odesa on Friday.

A further 19 were killed and 62 injured in a missile strike on a shopping centre in the central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, Ukrainian authorities said.

High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

After more than four months of fighting, Russia has claimed a key victory in Ukraine: full control over one of the two provinces in its eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s seizure of the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its capture of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine.
Russian Prisoners Offered Freedom If They Join Fight Against Ukraine: Report

Russian prisoners in St. Petersburg are being offered freedom and money if they join Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine, according to a local independent news outlet. Relatives of prisoners serving sentences in the city told investigative media outlet Important Stories that the notorious Russian mercenary Wagner Group is offering to pay 200 thousand rubles ($3,446), and an amnesty, for six months of "voluntary" service in the Donbas region—if the prisoners return alive.
Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk. "The enemy continues to terrorise the border areas of the Sumy region, the city of Kharkiv and the (Donbas) region," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, describing Russia's intensifying offensive.
Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
China Signals Resolve On Senkakus Dispute: Sends Warship To 'Watch' Russian Frigate

China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
Russia's Speaker Asks Parliament to Look at Scrapping Norway Sea Treaty

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament asked a senior lawmaker on Tuesday to look into scrapping a treaty that establishes the country's maritime border with NATO member Norway. The treaty, which was signed in 2010, aimed to put an end to disputes between Russia and...
