Cabarrus County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:50:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR UNION COUNTY At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroe, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Monroe, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Wingate, Waxhaw, Marshville, Mineral Springs, Sturdivants, Trinity and New Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR UNION COUNTY At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monroe, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Monroe, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Wingate, Waxhaw, Marshville, Mineral Springs, Sturdivants, Trinity and New Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
UNION COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kershaw, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...NORTH CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winnsboro, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Winnsboro, Fairfield County Airport, Monticello, Lake Wateree State Park, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Lebanon Fire Station, Mitford, Fairfield County Detention Center, Rion, Winnsboro Mills, Fairfield Elementary School, Smallwood and White Oak. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 26 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways or walk through high water. Target Area: Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFIELD...SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER...NORTH CENTRAL RICHLAND AND NORTHWESTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 805 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winnsboro, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Winnsboro, Fairfield County Airport, Monticello, Lake Wateree State Park, Blythewood, Ridgeway, Lebanon Fire Station, Mitford, Fairfield County Detention Center, Rion, Winnsboro Mills, Fairfield Elementary School, Smallwood and White Oak. This includes Interstate 77 between mile markers 26 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central North Carolina. Target Area: Anson; Richmond; Scotland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Scotland, southeastern Anson and south central Richmond Counties through 915 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Chesterfield to Chavistown to 6 miles north of Mont Clare. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Wadesboro, Hamlet, Dobbins Heights, Gibson, Morven, McFarlan, Diggs and East Rockingham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ANSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Forsyth County in central North Carolina Northeastern Davidson County in central North Carolina Western Guilford County in central North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pinnacle to near East Bend to Yadkinville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run, Lewisville and Summerfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

