Special Weather Statement issued for Greensville by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dinwiddie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...NORTH CENTRAL SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Carson, or 8 miles south of Petersburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Sussex around 550 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Newville, Richard Bland College, Templeton, Booker and Reams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO