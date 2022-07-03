Breaking: Corey Peabody blows over during the final at Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is home to a lot of old houses. With the heat being dangerous this week, the danger can seep into people’s homes if they are not prepared. Several homes may not be as prepared to handle these temperatures as newer models. Alan Clark, owner...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a PRP basketball legend's funeral, his friends and former coach reflect on who he was on and off the court. Those closest to 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher say he will be remembered for much more than his sport. "I know he's known for playing basketball,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The problem in trying to project college conference expansion is that we're not using regular math. We're using TV math. And of all math, TV math is particularly subject to change. But here's where TV math stands right now. Few people watch much of anything live...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new restaurants are opening near the University of Louisville in the same building. The building that housed Cardinal Hall of Fame Café on Crittenden Drive is will now feature an El Nopal Mexican Restaurant and Black Olive Italian Restaurant. The eateries will share a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highlands-area sushi restaurant Dragon King's Daughter is moving down Bardstown Road from its longtime spot in Tyler Park to the former Cafe Mimosa building in Bonnycastle. The move has been in the works since 2019, but it was delayed by the pandemic, owner and chef Toki...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The customers always write. Or call. Or text. Or respond on social media. That’s wonderful. That’s why this is the best college sports market in America, the rare area that is invested in the future of three of the Power Five athletic conferences. With...
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Fire Department is reminding people to safely dispose of batteries after a fire at the Columbus Post Office. The reminder comes after the department responded to a report of a trash fire at the Columbus Post Office. By the time firefighters got to the scene, employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the smoldering trash.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department battled a heavy structure fire in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday morning. Crews were called to respond to the 300 block of North 21st Street around 8 a.m., LFD Major Bobby Cooper said. Firefighters found a heavy working fire coming from...
MADISON, Ind. — A house caught fire in Madison early Sunday morning and the people inside needed to get out. Firefighters say the staircase to get out was blocked off because it was fully engulfed in flames, so the adult and several children inside had to jump from the second story of the house.
A teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 70-year old Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana was pulling a trailer and pontoon boat northbound near the 28 mile-marker when the trailer began to fish-tail.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new music and event venue will open later this summer at a former restaurant in Jeffersonville. The Jefferson plans to open in August at a location that previously housed Rocky's Italian Grill. The venue that overlooks the Ohio River and downtown Louisville is owned and managed by Seven Four Event's.
— Several agencies were called when a semi went off Eastbound I-74 near the 146-mile marker Saturday morning. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, Indiana State Police troopers and Batesville Fire & Rescue responded. No other details have been released as of Tuesday morning.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on northbound I-65 at the State Road 60 interchange in Clark County, Indiana State Police say. Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted that all northbound lanes are closed and diverted at the interchange in southern Indiana near...
Your Money: Indiana small business, Food court prices, Stranger Things, Sports betting apps users. Costco just raised prices of two food court favorites. Also, Indiana ranked high in the nation for small business job growth in June. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
Effective: 2022-07-06 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 442 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DEARBORN FRANKLIN OHIO RIPLEY SWITZERLAND
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an ATV crash on Mount Washington Road Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Early investigation revealed a man...
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water. While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. […]
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A growing Cincinnati pizzeria opened last month across from a $150 million mixed-use development. Taglio, a pizzeria that specializes in deep-dish Detroit-style and traditional pizzas, opened its third location June 13 at 9321 Montgomery Road in the former Delicio Coal-Fired Pizza space across from Montgomery Quarter. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read the full story and flip through photos for a look inside.
Comments / 3