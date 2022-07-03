ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

At Madrid's Amor de Dios flamenco center, dancers are finding their rhythm again

By Michel Martin
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic placed competitive flamenco dancing on pause in Madrid. And for the dancers at the legendary Amor de Dios flamenco center, a return to in-person events means a return to the stage. Some members of NPR's All Things Considered team – Michel Martin, Miguel Macias, Tinbete Ermyas and...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

From the archives: flamenco, rock and songs of rebellion from Spain

What is Latin music? This is a question Alt.Latino has wrestled with in the past, but feels evergreen to larger conversations around national identity, history and musical traditions. Spain occupies an interesting space in conversations around defining Latin music. For decades, music from Latin America and Spain have existed in...
ROCK MUSIC
Amancay Tapia

Could Spanish Co-Exist with English in The United States?

For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Madrid#Performing#Npr#Nato
The Independent

British Museum launches hieroglyphs exhibition to mark special anniversary

The British Museum has launched a major exhibition to mark 200 years since the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.The exhibition, which opens to the public on October 13, explores the inscriptions and objects that helped academics unlock an “ancient civilisation” exactly two centuries ago.The immersive display, which will include digital media and audio, will bring together more than 240 objects charting the race to decipherment.At the heart of the forthcoming Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt exhibition will be the Rosetta Stone, which provided the key to decoding hieroglyphs and expanding modern knowledge of Egypt’s history.Curator Ilona Regulski told the PA news...
MUSEUMS
Connecticut Public

Latest 'Minions' movie set a box office record for the July 4th weekend

PIERRE COFFIN: (As minion, speaking Minionese). FADEL: Minions return this weekend in their fifth film, called "Minions: The Rise Of Gru." The little yellow creatures swept away the U.S. box office, bringing in $125 million over four days and setting a box office record for the July 4 weekend. Stephen Thompson is a co-host on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, and he's here to tell us why. Hey, Stephen.
MOVIES
operawire.com

PBS Great Performances to Present Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’ Starring Lise Davidsen

PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos” on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Strauss opera stars Lise Davidsen, Isabel Leonard, Brenda Rae, Brandon Jovanovich, and Wolfgang Brendel. Of the production, OperaWire’s Francisco Salazar raved about Davidsen’s performance noting,...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
Connecticut Public

A Mexican town learned that 3 local cousins died in the San Antonio smuggling tradegy

For many of the families of the migrants who died after being transported in a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas, the past week has been agonizing. Authorities have urged patience as they scramble to identify the 53 victims of what is being called one of the worst human smuggling tragedies on U.S. soil. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, this weekend, relatives of three young men from a small town in Mexico finally learned the heartbreaking news.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Connecticut Public

People on social media say fish have been falling from the sky in San Francisco

THE WEATHER GIRLS: (Singing) It's raining men. Hallelujah... MARTINEZ: Well, not men - fish, actually. People on social media say fish have been falling out of the sky in San Francisco. But let's let science explain. Marine scientist Bill Keener tells KNTV a blast of cold Pacific water has more anchovies swimming closer to shore. Birds then pick the small fish out of the water, then drop the anchovies on their way back to their nests. Too bad they missed that cheese pizza.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“How the Hell Can Walt Run a Studio Without Us?”: Behind the Disney Animation Revolt of 1941

Soon after the birth of Mickey Mouse, one animator raised Walt Disney Productions far beyond Walt’s expectations. That animator also led a union war that almost destroyed the company. Art Babbitt worked for the Disney studio throughout the 1930s and up to 1941, years in which he and Walt were driven to elevate animation as an art form, as seen in Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. But as America emerged from the Great Depression, labor unions spread across Hollywood. Disney fought the unions while Babbitt embraced them. Soon, angry Disney cartoon characters graced picket signs as hundreds of artists went out on strike…
ENTERTAINMENT
Los Angeles Times

Podcast: Lowriders lawfully cruise again

Few things are more beautiful on a California summer evening than the sight of lowriders cruising slow and low and bouncing up and down through the streets. But for decades, municipalities across the Golden State have been declaring war on lowriding. Today, why cities banned car cruising in the first...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Narcity

People Want To Move To Canada More Than Any Other Country & Here Are Their Reasons Why

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you go? According to a new study, the answer to that question for many people worldwide is Canada!. Recent research from Compare the Market Australia analyzed which country people from around the world would most like to move to, based on their annual search volume for terms like "relocating to [country] and "moving to [country]."
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy