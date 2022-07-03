ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A Florida county is quarantining after discovery of invasive Giant African land snail

By ZOE SOTTILE, CNN
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A Florida county is under quarantine due to the discovery of a fast-growing population of invasive giant African land snails. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) confirmed there were giant African land snails in the New Port Richey area of Pasco County on June 23, according...

ksltv.com

CBS Miami

Scientists sample 156 Florida oysters, find dangerous "forever chemicals" in each

MIAMI – Florida International University scientists recently conducted a study where they sampled 156 oysters from Biscayne Bay, Marco Island to Tampa Bay and found dangerous contaminants in each one. The experts also said they were only aware of oysters from Tampa Bay being consumed by people and they said there was a "low risk of being exposed to contaminants when you consume oysters from Tampa Bay." That said, they are still concerned. The "forever chemicals" detected were perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and phthalate esters (PAEs). "These contaminants pose serious health risks to people and wildlife, and the...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Her son would have been born with half a heart. Now, a Florida abortion might not be legal

Danielle and Jason Tallafuss ended their first pregnancy in July 2020, not because the Orlando-area couple didn’t want a child or because her pregnancy was unplanned. Rather, doctors had discovered a heart defect in the fetus during an ultrasound performed nearly 21 weeks into the pregnancy, a condition that often ends in death within the first two weeks of a newborn’s life.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.

Mwanner at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you are lucky enough to see a Florida scrub-jay from far away, you might mistake it for a blue jay. If you have a chance to examine this beautiful bird more closely, you'll see that, although it is similar in color to the blue jay, it's missing the blue jay's crest. The scrub-jay is endemic, which means you'll only see it in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...
The Independent

Georgia Guidestones explosion - live: ‘America’s Stonehenge’ demolished after being wrecked by bomb

The mysterious Georgia Guidestones have sustained significant damage after residents reported hearing a thunderous explosion near their location.The Georgia Bureau of Investigations told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars.The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the attack on the structure.Investigators said unknown people detonated an explosive device at around 4 am. A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed.The guidestones — sometimes called America’s Stonehenge, despite being erected in 1980 — consists of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs. The inscriptions contain guidelines — hence guidestones — for pursuing human progress.Later on Wednesday authorities made a decision to level the remainder of the monument.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Abby Joseph

3 Legendary Historical Events That Happened in Florida

Florida is often considered to be a tourist destination, and for good reason. Known for its warm weather and abundance of beaches, the state is a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. However, Florida has also been home to a number of famous events, including the following:
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily South

These Under-the-Radar Spots Have the Clearest Water in Florida

Florida's beaches are undeniably pretty, but if you've ever been to Daytona or Cocoa Beach, you know they're not always the crystal-clear, sparkling blue seas you had envisioned. The ocean's overall look can change day by day and season to season, with some months marked by murky, choppy waters and others coated in a blanket of brown sargassum.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
MIAMI, FL

