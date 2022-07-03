ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

British tennis is fined $1m over their ban of Russian athletes, leaving Wimbledon chiefs fuming... as Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries insists the organisers should be 'PRAISED' for condemning the invasion of Ukraine

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wimbledon's row with the international tennis authorities over their ban on Russian players has escalated with the British game hit by an extraordinary series of fines totalling $1million.

Sportsmail has learned that the WTA has secretly fined the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Club £620,000 and £207,000 respectively as a punishment for excluding Russian and Belarusian players from the warm-up tournaments in Eastbourne, Nottingham and Birmingham.

The All England Club, who run Wimbledon, and the LTA are set to appeal with the backing of the British Government, who reacted angrily when informed of the fines.

'Since February the vast majority of the international sporting community have come together in solidarity to condemn Putin's barbaric actions in Ukraine,' Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told Sportsmail.

'Regrettably the international tennis federations appear determined to be outcasts in this. The LTA and Wimbledon should be praised for their move to make Russia an international sporting pariah, and doing what is right in the current circumstances.'

In another worrying development for British tennis there are also concerns about the appeal process. Sportsmail has learned that the WTA will only permit an appeal once the fine has been paid in full, leaving the British authorities no option but to shell out over £827,000 before they can mount their defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWv05_0gTvINre00
Russian athletes such as Daniil Medvedev were banned from featuring at Wimbledon 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RmnW8_0gTvINre00
As a result, Wimbledon organisers have been fined $1m by international tennis authorities

These concerns are compounded by the fact that the WTA board who will hear the appeal is chaired by WTA chief executive Steve Simon, who was responsible for issuing the original fine.

Wimbledon took a unilateral decision to ban the players following high-level talks with the Government who were concerned about handing a propaganda victory to Vladimir Putin's regime.

It caused a major split in the tennis world with the ATP and WTA - the men's and women's tours - retaliating by removing ranking points from this year's Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KO9cw_0gTvINre00
Nadine Dorries said the organisers should be 'praised' for making Russia a 'sporting pariah'

The ban was also applied to this summer's warm-up tournaments, with the WTA reacting by imposing a series of fines. The ATP are also expected to take disciplinary action, but that process has yet to begin.

The LTA have been given the biggest fine as they run the tournaments at Nottingham and Eastbourne, but the All England Club have also been impacted as, due to a historical quirk, they hold the licence for Birmingham.

British tennis chiefs are particularly aggrieved at being fined as the tournaments in Nottingham and Birmingham operate at a loss every year and are only staged to support the development of women's tennis.

The LTA and the All England Club declined to comment.

Comments / 11

Robert Scott
2d ago

I think it is two way street you think have done right and then you realize what you thought was right might not have been right thing to do

Reply
4
Shirley Ward
2d ago

It was unfair to ban these players. They earned their place in the rankings. What their dictator does isn't their fault.

Reply(2)
10
Juliete Satchell
2d ago

they can not punish one sport or country when there are so many standing together against this country. if they are from rhua country then they are effected by the ban.

Reply
4
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
