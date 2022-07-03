ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Angels' Ward tagged out after Altuve pretends to throw him ball

By Tom Ruminski
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward will be on blooper reels for the rest of his life after an all-time baserunning gaffe against the...

www.thescore.com

carlos martinez
2d ago

this could only happen to the California of Anaheim, Los Angeles, North and South Korea Angels of downtown Disney...so embarrassing 😳, poor Mike Trout 😢 😞!

Al Bundy
2d ago

I've seen guys tagged out at 1st by the old "fake throw back to the pitcher" play, but this is a new one!

James Kroll
1d ago

what's that old saying"everyone gets caught with their pants down eventually". good to see the pros make mistakes, helps teach the younger ones

