Watch: Angels' Ward tagged out after Altuve pretends to throw him ball
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward will be on blooper reels for the rest of his life after an all-time baserunning gaffe against the...www.thescore.com
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward will be on blooper reels for the rest of his life after an all-time baserunning gaffe against the...www.thescore.com
this could only happen to the California of Anaheim, Los Angeles, North and South Korea Angels of downtown Disney...so embarrassing 😳, poor Mike Trout 😢 😞!
I've seen guys tagged out at 1st by the old "fake throw back to the pitcher" play, but this is a new one!
what's that old saying"everyone gets caught with their pants down eventually". good to see the pros make mistakes, helps teach the younger ones
Comments / 26