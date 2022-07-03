ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Would you give a dog a cone? HARRY WALLOP and his pooch Darcey put pup-friendly sorbets and ice-creams to the test

By Harry Wallop
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Just when you thought Britain's obsession with spoiling its dogs couldn't get any sillier, along comes ice cream for pooches.

Yes, really. We've had dog advent calendars, even pawsecco for pampered pekingeses. Now, there are an increasing number of doggie iced treats on the market, sorbets for your salukis and gelatos for your German shepherds.

And it's not just found in a few upmarket pet shops. Last month Aldi, the discount supermarket, started selling pea & vanilla and apple & carrot flavoured doggy ice cream as a 'special buy' — and the tubs sold out in just over a week.

Emma Holmes, a dog groomer who works at Pets Pavilion which sells Doggy Doggy Yum Yum, explains why so many customers like buying the product. 'Dogs have become such a big part of the family, you think, 'I'm off to the park. I want an ice cream, but I also want my dog to have one.' So you can now have it together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1KKm_0gTvGmEl00
Harry Wallop, with the help of his cockapoo Darcey, put some of the dog-friendly sorbets and ice creams to the test to see which were the best 

She insists pet owners have not gone soft in the head. 'It's not just a gimmick, they do help a dog cool down better than a bowl of water.'

Some — but not all — dogs are lactose-intolerant and all pets really should avoid sugar, so traditional, human ice creams are not suitable. These dog ice creams, as a result, tend to be dairy-free and none of them have added sugar.

Which are the best? To find out I roped in my cockapoo, Darcey, to test them. But as she gladly eats anything out of a rubbish bin — and worse — I am not sure she is a very discerning tester. So, I also tried a bit of them myself (they are perfectly safe for human consumption), to see if they are top dog or a bit ruff.

NOT-SO-MUCKY PUP

Doggy Doggy Yum Yum, peanut butter and banana (£2.98, doggydoggy yumyum.com)

Dairy free? Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHPn9_0gTvGmEl00
Doggy Doggy Yum Yum, peanut butter and banana (£2.98, doggydoggy yumyum.com) is surprisingly tasty according to Harry

'No muck inside' is the promise from this Dorset-based company. It's organic, it's vegan, it's dairy-free and gluten-free. The ice treat is made up of banana puree, yoghurt made from coconut milk, some agave syrup and peanut butter. I found it surprisingly tasty and Darcey gave it a big paws up too.

SWEET TREAT

Jude's ice cream for dogs (£1.40, ocado.com)

Dairy free? Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foaCi_0gTvGmEl00
Jude's ice cream for dogs (£1.40, ocado.com) is mainly made of fruit juice- strawberry, apple and banana puree and Harry says it is good as a sorbet for humans too 

Jude's, the upmarket human ice cream brand, has been going for 20 years but it branched out into tubs for dogs just last year. The main ingredient is fruit juice: strawberry, apple and banana puree, which makes it surprisingly sweet. It's pretty good as a sorbet for humans, too!

FIDO'S FROYO

Frozzys lickable frozen yoghurt for dogs, original flavour (£5 for 4, Morrisons)

Dairy free? No

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yNeR_0gTvGmEl00
Frozzys lickable frozen yoghurt for dogs, original flavour (£5 for 4, Morrisons) has the consistency of a block of ice and Harry says Darcey did not seem to enjoy it 

Frozzys is frozen yoghurt but the company says these little tubs are lactose-free. The taste (to a human) is unsweetened, watery yoghurt, with a slight vanilla flavour. It has added vitamins too.

The consistency is that of a block of ice, which in some ways is quite good — your dog can't wolf it down in one go. But Darcey seemed less keen on this one.

MIX-YOUR-OWN

Sunny Daze, ice pops with blueberry (£3, Pets At Home)

Dairy free? No

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469cui_0gTvGmEl00
Sunny Daze, ice pops with blueberry (£3, Pets At Home) are a faff according to Harry but he says that some mind find them very clever 

Some might find these very clever; I thought they were a faff. You get sachets of frozen yoghurt powder with added dried blueberries, carrot powder and corn starch. You mix the powder with water in a jug and then pour it into a reusable and washable rubber popsicle sheath, before freezing. The taste, to me, was sour yoghurt but Darcey loved it.

POSH PET-POPS

Woof & Brew ice pops (£5.99 for 6, Pets At Home)

Dairy free? Yes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVqJs_0gTvGmEl00
Woof & Brew ice pops (£5.99 for 6, Pets At Home) are made of elderflower, linden blossom, ginseng and a preservative. Harry says they were almost completely tasteless 

Woof & Brew made a name for itself by making pawsecco and doggy beer. Now, it has 'luxurious pet-pops' made from elderflower, linden blossom, ginseng and a preservative.

They are, however, almost completely tasteless. Darcey gnawed away happily, but then again she loves an ice cube — which would be far cheaper.

SCRUMMY SCOOP

Marshfield Farm Scoop's, vanilla (£2.95, marshfield-icecream.co.uk)

Dairy free? No

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ehth0_0gTvGmEl00
Marshfield Farm Scoop's, vanilla (£2.95, marshfield-icecream.co.uk) is the closest of the treats to an ice cream, Harry says

This is the closest of all the treats to an actual ice cream. Because it contains milk and buttermilk powder, it is quite smooth and, frankly, as good as some human ice creams.

It also has the added joint and muscle supplement Joint Aid For Dogs, which I hope — thanks to my spoonful — will aid my ageing knees.

If your dog doesn't tolerate dairy, this isn't for them. But Darcey is a cheese monster and was a big fan of this.

