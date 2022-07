In just some weeks, a brand new class of freshmen will make the transfer to Blacksburg. The admissions group noticed the biggest applicant pool up to now in the course of the 2021 to 2022 admissions cycle with a record number of 45,214 students competing for a spot within the Class of 2026. Additionally, in line with director of undergraduate admissions Juan Espinoza, the typical highschool GPA of a pupil who’s coming into Virginia Tech this fall is a 4.19, reflecting a 0.09 enhance from final 12 months’s freshman class.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO