Chicago, IL

Chicago PD Officer Pins 14-Yr-Old Boy to Ground with Knee, Claims He Stole Bike

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man claiming to be an off-duty Chicago PD officer pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee after accusing him of stealing his own son's bike -- and the whole thing was caught on video. The boy's parents tell TMZ the incident happened Friday at a...

She-babe
2d ago

Maybe we're not reading the same article or maybe you have some first hand knowledge that the rest of us aren't privy to, but based on the information given in the article the alleged off duty CPD officer pinned the boy down to the ground with his knee while accusing him of stealing his son's bike, there's no mention of him identifying himself as a law enforcement officer to the young man. He told the Park Ridge officers that he was an off duty CPD officer.

Sagi
2d ago

wow he was moving the bike from the middle of sidewalk to get through and that's called stealing? should teach his son to 1 secure bike and 2 put the bike to the side not on the ground where it's in the way.

justcrap
2d ago

stop bring race into it. these parents are looking for free money. your kid had the bike in his hand when then showed up. if it happened to be one of the other kids who's HAND was on the bike supposedly moving it" then that kid would of been singled out. do I think there's probably unreasonable force bring used yes why not just interact with the kids first.and the off duty cop also only had his knee on the kids back so again fake news trying to make it more then what really happened

