The draft is done. Summer League ball starts this week.

And the Thunder brass continues to build next season's team — even though some tough decisions will be in order by general manager Sam Presti and coach Mark Daigneault.

The Thunder made two moves last week, re-signing fan favorite and defensive specialist Lu Dort to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million. OKC also re-signed veteran Mike Muscala to a one-year deal worth almost $3 million.

But the Thunder will have some tough decision to make in the near future. They have 20 players on the roster, which you can carry during the offseason, but only 15 can be on the active lineup for 2022-23.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder Sports Minute