ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder Sports Minute

By Scott Munn, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjtP6_0gTvFNOv00

The draft is done. Summer League ball starts this week.

And the Thunder brass continues to build next season's team — even though some tough decisions will be in order by general manager Sam Presti and coach Mark Daigneault.

The Thunder made two moves last week, re-signing fan favorite and defensive specialist Lu Dort to a five-year deal worth $87.5 million. OKC also re-signed veteran Mike Muscala to a one-year deal worth almost $3 million.

But the Thunder will have some tough decision to make in the near future. They have 20 players on the roster, which you can carry during the offseason, but only 15 can be on the active lineup for 2022-23.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Thunder Sports Minute

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Chet Holmgren's Official Height Revealed By Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially revealed Chet Holmgren's height heading into the NBA Summer League. Holmgren is listed as 7'1 on the roster, per Legion Hoops. Holmgren was the second-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is set to be a big part of the Thunder's future. He played one season at Gonzaga as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nets’ plan if they don’t get the best trade offer for Kevin Durant, revealed

If the Brooklyn Nets don’t get the package they want for Kevin Durant, they are more than willing to drag it out even into training camp. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets are even willing to try to work things out with Durant and Kyrie Irving if they really don’t […] The post RUMOR: Nets’ plan if they don’t get the best trade offer for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
AllSooners

Oklahoma Position Preview: Running Back

In his last three seasons as an offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby’s methodology has been to divide the football. That could be the play again in 2022 as Lebby takes over the Oklahoma offense. Eric Gray appears to be a player tailor-made for Lebby’s up-tempo offense — line up in...
NORMAN, OK
MountaineerMaven

Report: Big 12 Weighing Options to Expand West

Multiple reports from around the country are citing the Big 12 Conference will meet with four Pac 12 Conference teams, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of joining the Big 12. The news follows the announcement last week that USC and UCLA are leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Mike Muscala
Sportsnaut

Thunder ink No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren to rookie deal

No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren agreed to his rookie contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but the NBA’s rookie scale structures it so that first-round picks are signed to four-year deals, which include two guaranteed years. Then, the salaries are determined in large part due to where the player is drafted.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Summer League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football conference realignment: Four Pac-12 teams in discussions to move to Big 12, per report

USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten sent the Pac-12 into a frenzy, and it could result in four additional teams leaving the storied conference. WildcatAuthority reports there will be significant discussions centered around Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah making their way to the soon-to-be-altered Big 12 Conference. VIP subscribers can read the latest updates on those discussions by clicking here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Big 12 game-by-game previews: Texas

The staff at 247Sports is revving up the offseason with game-by-game team previews for the 2022 season, and we're going to focus on the Big 12. The Mountaineers will play three opponents from outside the conference, but they'll spend the majority of their time inside the Big 12 for what is now the 11th season in the league.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy