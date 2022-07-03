Warriors interested in Kevin Durant reunion?
Marc J. Spears: It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT.
#Nets are patient to find premium return in exchange for Kevin Durant nypost.com/2022/07/03/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM
Reunited and it feels so good? Count Warriors among teams interested in Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/reu… – 8:04 PM
At this point in my life I have but one dream, and that’s for KD to wear a Jazz jersey for the next three years – 8:02 PM
I just looked up and this was on TV. Durant to Spurs obvs confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Fqb76b8afs – 6:57 PM
Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram account amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/03/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:57 PM
Where are y’all at on this: Will the Raptors trade for Kevin Durant? – 6:49 PM
Why did Durant ask for a trade? Report suggests rough season, Nets’ poor relationship with Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/why… – 6:00 PM
I don’t *really* subscribe to conspiracy theories, but the #Nuggets have now landed one of KD’s mentees (Watson), one of his best friends (DeAndre), another former teammate (Brown) & already had one of his friends (Jeff Green) on the team. And that’s before you get to the 2x MVP. – 5:07 PM
#Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson said Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing. The two talk almost daily. Of all the things KD told Watson, here’s what stuck with him most:
denverpost.com/2022/07/03/nug… – 4:59 PM
Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.
One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now.” – 4:01 PM
This is a good “choose your narrative” scenario: #Bulls aren’t sure if Lonzo will be fully healthy OR Bulls think they have chance at KD, but will insist on BKN taking back Lonzo’s salary. – 3:49 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Asked Peyton Watson about his relationship with Kevin Durant:”Me and KD talk often, almost everyday.”
Said that KD has taken him under the wing and his biggest message has been to “focus on basketball.” pic.twitter.com/lZhWk7UInq – 3:32 PM
Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM
It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT. – 3:14 PM
“He doesn’t too much care what people think”
@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson break down the huge news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/eVicgi6GhB – 2:52 PM
What’s next for KD and Kyrie (and thus LeBron) … plus a long look at the Jazz, West vs. East and much more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and… – 2:48 PM
Do the Jazz now have enough to just trade for KD, Kyrie, and Simmons? pic.twitter.com/W8dOs22qOZ – 2:06 PM
Reading all these respected, very smart NBA writers bend over backwards to create complicated deals to send good but not great players to BKN to appease KD leads me to believe a move ain’t happening for awhile
Here’s my column on how Brooklyn can make devastatingly bad trades – 1:55 PM
Why a Phoenix trade for Kevin Durant is complicated and how a third (or fourth) team would likely have to be involved.
youtu.be/wP5o7atV3Xw via @YouTube – 1:55 PM
Let’s be clear, I do not perceive Durant as remotely Robin. He’s the definition of a superstar. Period! – 1:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There are 2 primary Kevin Durant trade packages we’ve seen reported. Which one do you like most? Both come with first round picks. #NetsWorld – 1:27 PM
Quite the irony that Christian Koloko is now waiting to see what happens with his favourite player Kevin Durant to sign his rookie contract and know if he can wear 35. pic.twitter.com/UiGTS2cUQV – 1:14 PM
KD trade… pic.twitter.com/khWFDweC2g – 12:39 PM
Had Deandre Ayton signed the max extension last summer, he’d be ineligible to be traded to the Nets due to that weird rookie extension rule. By not signing that extension, the Suns may now end up with Kevin Durant. Weird – 10:34 AM
Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.
-Gobert trade!
-Russ for Kyrie?
-Brogdon trade!
-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more
-More KD trades
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/wS0FZWAP7o pic.twitter.com/DSAkffSASY – 8:55 AM
Report: Raptors believe they can make best offer for Kevin Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/rep… – 8:23 AM
With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:00 AM
Folks, it’s WILD KEVIN DURANT TRADE SPECULATION TIME with @FearTheBrown and I on the podcast:
https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/hYOh2X4bxI – 1:00 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: Free Agency/Trades Deep Dive with @FearTheBrown!
-Gobert Trade
-Kyrie for Russ?
-Brogdon trade!
-Brunson, 76ers, Blazers,
-More KD trade speculation!
GOING LIVE NOW: https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/tEg6zg3lNq – 11:18 PM
So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it’s bed time. – 10:41 PM
It’s pretty crazy to think that the Nets went from having three legit superstars (KD, Kyrie, Harden) to potentially having none before the start of next season.
A superstar trio that scared the rest of the league to a potential rebuild. NBA is wild these days! – 9:05 PM
Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great
My favorite Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant anecdote I’ve ever written. Was cracking up when I heard this one the first time.
From this story: https://t.co/aO4NKlAb0E pic.twitter.com/yyGMLM0raY – 8:00 PM
If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don’t know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. – 7:55 PM
One of the two players involved here is so toxic that he had his team willing to lose Kevin Durant rather than deal with him for another year. As flawed as Russ is, you don’t have to worry about him showing up to work. – 7:50 PM
The Heat’s Summer League team is going nowhere fast. They need to push their chips in for Kevin Durant.
MY COLUMN: – 6:53 PM
Wonder if the Suns would use their MLE to bring back TJ Warren if they have to trade Cam and Bridges for Durant. – 6:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to free agency so far with the Lakers, and the latest rumors linking Kyrie (and even KD???) to L.A. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 6:29 PM
Popper: Rejected by Kyrie, KD, Knicks better off
Duo would have brought talent and headaches to Madison Square Garden. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 6:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat looks to be in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic signed his rookie contract with the Heat today, which means he can’t be traded for the next 30 days – 5:59 PM
Haywood Highsmith begins earning his keep for summer Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Cody Martin gets his, as twin brother/Heat free-agent forward Caleb Martin waits. And: A twist on a possible Heat-Durant move. – 4:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat looks to be in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:54 PM
Sure, it was a interesting discussion about a Zion/Durant swap in the beginning but that crap went on way to long and got way too blown up – 4:51 PM
Windhorst had to be LOVING the past few days. Where do you think his Pelicans hope to put Willie Green in a room with Kevin Durant came from? – 4:30 PM
And here is another feature on #Cavs Darius Garland’s meteoric rise that traces back to his time with Team USA last summer and the role Kevin Durant played
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/w… – 4:25 PM
For the Nets, trading Kevin Durant correctly is a lot more important than doing it quickly. League personnel who spoke to The Post said Nets general manager Sean Marks — and by default team owner Joe Tsai as well — are adamant about getting back All-Star caliber talent in return for Durant. And with their disgruntled star having four years left on his contract, the Nets are in no rush to deal. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package. The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022
ClutchPoints: “Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player.” @wojespn on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Durant -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 3, 2022
