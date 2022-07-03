Warriors interested in Kevin Durant reunion?

Marc J. Spears: It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets are patient to find premium return in exchange for Kevin Durant nypost.com/2022/07/03/net… via @nypostsports – 9:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reunited and it feels so good? Count Warriors among teams interested in Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/reu… – 8:04 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

At this point in my life I have but one dream, and that’s for KD to wear a Jazz jersey for the next three years – 8:02 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

I just looked up and this was on TV. Durant to Spurs obvs confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Fqb76b8afs – 6:57 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram account amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade rumors #Nets nypost.com/2022/07/03/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:57 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Where are y’all at on this: Will the Raptors trade for Kevin Durant? – 6:49 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Why did Durant ask for a trade? Report suggests rough season, Nets’ poor relationship with Irving nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/why… – 6:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

I don’t *really* subscribe to conspiracy theories, but the #Nuggets have now landed one of KD’s mentees (Watson), one of his best friends (DeAndre), another former teammate (Brown) & already had one of his friends (Jeff Green) on the team. And that’s before you get to the 2x MVP. – 5:07 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets rookie Peyton Watson said Kevin Durant has taken him under his wing. The two talk almost daily. Of all the things KD told Watson, here’s what stuck with him most:

denverpost.com/2022/07/03/nug… – 4:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Talking to some folks around the NBA, it sounds like some of the better free agents on the board are waiting to see what happens with KD and Kyrie trades.

One agent told me: “Some teams might need to fill a lot of rotation minutes after a trade. We can be patient for now.” – 4:01 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This is a good “choose your narrative” scenario: #Bulls aren’t sure if Lonzo will be fully healthy OR Bulls think they have chance at KD, but will insist on BKN taking back Lonzo’s salary. – 3:49 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Asked Peyton Watson about his relationship with Kevin Durant:”Me and KD talk often, almost everyday.”

Said that KD has taken him under the wing and his biggest message has been to “focus on basketball.” pic.twitter.com/lZhWk7UInq – 3:32 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Goran Dragic getting all giddy about playing with KD only to get swept in the first round and then watch KD join the Raptors would be quite spectacular. – 3:23 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT. – 3:14 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He doesn’t too much care what people think”

@TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson break down the huge news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/eVicgi6GhB – 2:52 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

What’s next for KD and Kyrie (and thus LeBron) … plus a long look at the Jazz, West vs. East and much more … all via the latest This Week In Basketball column freshly dispatched worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kd-kyrie-and… – 2:48 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Do the Jazz now have enough to just trade for KD, Kyrie, and Simmons? pic.twitter.com/W8dOs22qOZ – 2:06 PM

Jeff Wade @SkinWade

Reading all these respected, very smart NBA writers bend over backwards to create complicated deals to send good but not great players to BKN to appease KD leads me to believe a move ain’t happening for awhile

Here’s my column on how Brooklyn can make devastatingly bad trades – 1:55 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Why a Phoenix trade for Kevin Durant is complicated and how a third (or fourth) team would likely have to be involved.

youtu.be/wP5o7atV3Xw via @YouTube – 1:55 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Let’s be clear, I do not perceive Durant as remotely Robin. He’s the definition of a superstar. Period! – 1:31 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

There are 2 primary Kevin Durant trade packages we’ve seen reported. Which one do you like most? Both come with first round picks. #NetsWorld – 1:27 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Quite the irony that Christian Koloko is now waiting to see what happens with his favourite player Kevin Durant to sign his rookie contract and know if he can wear 35. pic.twitter.com/UiGTS2cUQV – 1:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

KD trade… pic.twitter.com/khWFDweC2g – 12:39 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Had Deandre Ayton signed the max extension last summer, he’d be ineligible to be traded to the Nets due to that weird rookie extension rule. By not signing that extension, the Suns may now end up with Kevin Durant. Weird – 10:34 AM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Sunday Insider: Rejected by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, Knicks likely are better off newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 10:32 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:08 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @FearTheBrown is here! We do a deep dive on the first 2.5 days of free agency.

-Gobert trade!

-Russ for Kyrie?

-Brogdon trade!

-Free agency, including POR, NYK, MIL, GSW, more

-More KD trades

APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom

WATCH: https://t.co/wS0FZWAP7o pic.twitter.com/DSAkffSASY – 8:55 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Raptors believe they can make best offer for Kevin Durant nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/03/rep… – 8:23 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

With KD demanding a trade from the Nets, the Bulls attempted to join the sweepstakes. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/07/01/rep… – 4:00 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Folks, it’s WILD KEVIN DURANT TRADE SPECULATION TIME with @FearTheBrown and I on the podcast:

https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/hYOh2X4bxI – 1:00 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: Free Agency/Trades Deep Dive with @FearTheBrown!

-Gobert Trade

-Kyrie for Russ?

-Brogdon trade!

-Brunson, 76ers, Blazers,

-More KD trade speculation!

GOING LIVE NOW: https://t.co/EoI3MTeT0h pic.twitter.com/tEg6zg3lNq – 11:18 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

So according to the current news cycle, Russell Westbrook might be rejoining Kevin Durant in Brooklyn, however briefly, and Kyrie Irving might be rejoining James Harden in Philadelphia. Yeahhhhh, it’s bed time. – 10:41 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

It’s pretty crazy to think that the Nets went from having three legit superstars (KD, Kyrie, Harden) to potentially having none before the start of next season.

A superstar trio that scared the rest of the league to a potential rebuild. NBA is wild these days! – 9:05 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great

#ScaryHours – 8:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

My favorite Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant anecdote I’ve ever written. Was cracking up when I heard this one the first time.

From this story: https://t.co/aO4NKlAb0E pic.twitter.com/yyGMLM0raY – 8:00 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don’t know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. – 7:55 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

One of the two players involved here is so toxic that he had his team willing to lose Kevin Durant rather than deal with him for another year. As flawed as Russ is, you don’t have to worry about him showing up to work. – 7:50 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

The Heat’s Summer League team is going nowhere fast. They need to push their chips in for Kevin Durant.

MY COLUMN: – 6:53 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Wonder if the Suns would use their MLE to bring back TJ Warren if they have to trade Cam and Bridges for Durant. – 6:36 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We react to free agency so far with the Lakers, and the latest rumors linking Kyrie (and even KD???) to L.A. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 6:29 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Popper: Rejected by Kyrie, KD, Knicks better off

Duo would have brought talent and headaches to Madison Square Garden. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 6:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat looks to be in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Jovic signed his rookie contract with the Heat today, which means he can’t be traded for the next 30 days – 5:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Haywood Highsmith begins earning his keep for summer Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Cody Martin gets his, as twin brother/Heat free-agent forward Caleb Martin waits. And: A twist on a possible Heat-Durant move. – 4:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat looks to be in a holding pattern in free agency after receiving two Day 1 commitments, as Kevin Durant watch continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:54 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Sure, it was a interesting discussion about a Zion/Durant swap in the beginning but that crap went on way to long and got way too blown up – 4:51 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Windhorst had to be LOVING the past few days. Where do you think his Pelicans hope to put Willie Green in a room with Kevin Durant came from? – 4:30 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

And here is another feature on #Cavs Darius Garland’s meteoric rise that traces back to his time with Team USA last summer and the role Kevin Durant played

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/w… – 4:25 PM

For the Nets, trading Kevin Durant correctly is a lot more important than doing it quickly. League personnel who spoke to The Post said Nets general manager Sean Marks — and by default team owner Joe Tsai as well — are adamant about getting back All-Star caliber talent in return for Durant. And with their disgruntled star having four years left on his contract, the Nets are in no rush to deal. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022

League executives who spoke with The Post said Toronto was not only well-positioned, but confident of being able to put together the best package. The Raptors have balked at the notion of putting Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes in any deal, although those same executives opined that could be a negotiating ploy by savvy Masai Ujiri, who has a history of pulling off huge trades. -via New York Post / July 3, 2022

ClutchPoints: “Brooklyn wants a massive group of draft picks back, first-round picks, pick swaps, and they also want an All-Star level player.” @wojespn on what the Brooklyn Nets want in return for Kevin Durant -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 3, 2022