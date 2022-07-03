Marlins beat Nationals, who lose Soto to left calf injury

Miami Marlins second baseman Jon Berti is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Angels. Berti is on the bench for a second straight day amid a 2-for-23 rut at the plate. Joey Wendle is replacing Luke Williams on second base and batting leadoff. Miguel Rojas is hitting seventh after leading off Monday.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
Ben Verlander talks about the battle of the NL East between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. Braves back in business with key performances by rookie Michael Harris II, Dansby Swanson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, and Austin Riley. Meanwhile the Mets anticipate the return of Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom with a 2.5 lead.
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins. Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 3-all and an RBI single in the seventh that made it 6-6. Jiménez had been sidelined with a torn tendon in his left hamstring. He also made a difficult catch before running into the netting down the left-field line to end the sixth. Jorge Polanco homered twice for Minnesota, both times giving his team the lead.
Injured Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper on Tuesday vowed to return this season. Harper, 29, made the comments ahead of the Phillies’ game against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. “I don’t want to put a number on it,” Harper told reporters. “I will be back at some point....
The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. This matchup will showcase some great pitching. A veteran will go up against a rookie after the Phillies dominated Game 1 of this series. Philadelphia scored 11 runs in the shutout as Juan Soto […]
The post MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Angels in an interleague matchup! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Marlins prediction and pick. The Marlins took Game 1 after another magical performance from Sandy Alcantara. The early NL CY Young favorite is dominating this season and once again proved why he is on pace to take home the hardware. Alcantara is (9-3) with a 1.82 ERA and pitched eight scoreless innings last night. The Angels finished with just two hits as they look to bounce back in a big way. The Angels are (37-45) on the year while the Marlins aren’t much better at (39-40). Both sides are fourth in their respective divisions.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kiermaier is being replaced in center field by Brett Phillips versus Red Sox starter Austin Davis. In 203 plate appearances this season, Kiermaier has a .230 batting average with...
Comments / 0