Former teammate Dirk Nowitzki teases Luka Doncic with 'overrated' chant at FIBA game

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Dirk Nowitzki joining in on the “overrated!” chants to Luka Doncic

We’ve seen the struggles the Mavs have when only one guy and Luka can dribble … we saw it directly.

I guess FA isn’t over, but this is just so frustrating – 3:20 PM

Luka Doncic leads Slovenia to Round 2 of FIBA qualifiers with clutch win vs. Sweden

Luka Doncic was spectacular once again but Sweden was not to be denied.

Slovenia edged out a win only during the very last seconds 😮

basketnews.com/news-174608-lu… – 1:34 PM

Swedish crowd were chanting ‘overrated’ to Doncic during the game.

Luka has responded 🔥😳

#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/eYNSaNM5lI – 1:07 PM

Luka Doncic doing the YMCA dance to bless your timeline 🙌😄

Luka Doncic doing the YMCA dance to bless your timeline 🙌😄

#FIBAWC #WinForAll

Uncle Luka sneaking up on the Nowitzkis

Mavericks past & present reunited: Luka Doncic greets Dirk Nowitzki before the WC qualifiers game against Sweden 😍

🎥 @MalinWahlberg_ pic.twitter.com/xzRJL7SA51 – 11:54 AM

Luka Doncic having a good time with fans before the Slovenia game

pic.twitter.com/1wS26tKhcv – 10:45 AM

A sneak attack from Luka Doncic – successful 💥

A sneak attack from Luka Doncic – successful 💥

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Dirk joining in on the “overrated!” chants to Luka Doncic #FIBAWC | #WinForAll -via Twitter / July 3, 2022

Marc Stein: I’ve heard this from from various people around the league, including some who have actually tried to recruit him: Bradley Beal is the one who has volunteered the ‘I want to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards’ line. I mean, that comes from him. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 21, 2022

I’ve heard a rumble or two in recent months from parties hopeful of luring Bradley Beal away from Washington that Beal is known for saying, in essence, that he wants to be the Dirk Nowitzki of the Wizards in terms of playing only for the franchise that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2012. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022

Chris Mannix: Part of the Knicks pitch to Jalen Brunson, I’m told, is the opportunity to be a full time point guard. In Dallas, Brunson can play with Luka. But Luka is the de facto point guard. In New York, Brunson would run the show. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 28, 2022

Matej Sportinfo: Luka and Goran were asked about the possibility of them playing together in Dallas next season. Luka: “I would like to answer that, but I think it’s a 100.000 penalty if I did. You should ask the GM about that.” Goran: “We can’t talk about it till july 1st.” -via Twitter / June 28, 2022