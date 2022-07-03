ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Juan Soto exits Sunday with a left hamstring injury

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoto missing any amount of time is a significant blow for fantasy managers....

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Frankie Montas MRI shows no structural damage

Frankie Montas' MRI showed inflammation but no structural damage in his pitching shoulder. He received a cortisone shot and is expected to miss his next start. (Martin Gallegos on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The 29-year-old is listed as day-to-day, but the A's have not ruled out an IL stint. In 96...
MLB
fantasypros.com

William Contreras homers on Tuesday

Contreras hit a 102.2 mph, 359 ft. home run to deep right in the bottom of the first inning, following up a blast by teammate Austin Riley. Contreras has cooled off significantly recently as this was his first home run in his last 13 games and he has gone 9-for-46 (.195) over that span. Hopefully the solid game will get him going again. On the season he is hitting .267/.349/.556 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI over 135 at-bats.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Harrison Bader beginning light baseball activities Tuesday

Bader just beginning light baseball work likely means he is not near a return when eligible to come off the 10-day IL. All signs point to Bader needing a rehab assignment as he continues to work his way back from right foot plantar fasciitis. Look for an update on when Bader may begin a rehab assignment as he continues to ramp up on-field work.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Kyle Schwarber goes deep twice on Tuesday against Nationals

Schwarber is on a ridiculous tear and is now up to 25 home runs on the season. He has seven home runs over his last 12 games, and has raised his batting average to .219. Schwarber's 29.3% strikeout rate is still too high, but because he ranks in the top four percent of the league in quality of contact, he's able to get away with it. He's one of the top power hitters in the game right now, and that is unlikely to change.
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Dave Martinez
Person
Juan Soto
fantasypros.com

Eddie Rosario (eye) reinstated from IL on Monday

Rosario was off to an historically terrible start, slashing .068/.163/.091. Eventually, it was revealed that he was suffering from vision issues, and underwent a procedure to correct them. He has missed more than two months but reports have been positive, so he's someone to consider in deep mixed league formats if you're struggling for outfield help.
MLB
#Hamstring Injury
fantasypros.com

Aaron Rodgers 'excited' for Allen Lazard to be a No. 1 WR

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says he is excited for WR Allen Lazard to get "an opportunity to be a No. 1 receiver" after being the "dirty-work guy for most of his career," according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. (Matt Schneidman, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. The Packers currently...
GREEN BAY, WI
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (7/5) PREMIUM

Tuesday’s main slate includes a dozen games. However, the pitching is lackluster. Thus, the touted selections are less than usual. On the flip side, the offense should be plentiful. Below, check out the three suggested stacks, core studs and values/punts. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. There aren't many "safe" options...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Willson Contreras out of Tuesday’s lineup with hamstring tightness

Willson Contreras is considered day-to-day with left hamstring tightness. David Ross said that Contreras is feeling a bit better today but that it is similar to what he dealt with in May. (Meghan Montemurro on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Contreras dealing with another hamstring injury is bad news for fantasy managers...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Sean Manaea knocked around in loss to Mariners

Padres starter Sean Manaea had a rough outing on the 4th of July. He allowed four runs on eight hits and four walks in just 3 1/3 innings. He did strike out three batters. With Monday's poor performance, Manaea fell to 3-4 on the season. After a strong start the first couple months, the veteran lefty appears to have hit a wall. He has watched his ERA rise from 3.52 to 4.18 over his last few starts, and his command has been the biggest issue. Manaea only has a 24/14 K/BB ratio over his last five starts. He does not possess the power pitching needed to generally work around those types of splits. Manaea will look to right the ship next time out at Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Baseball
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Sandy Alcantara dominates Angels on Tuesday night

Sandy Alcantara fired eight scoreless innings in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels, allowing just two hits and no walks while racking up 10 strikeouts. Alcantara turned in his second double-digit strikeout game of the season Tuesday and has now worked at least seven innings in 11 consecutive starts. Very few pitchers have rivaled his performance over the last couple of months, as Alcantara has put up an outstanding 1.33 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and 23.5-percent strikeout rate across those 11 outings. The Marlins ace is definitely among the favorites to take the mound first for the N.L All-Star team later this month. He will face the Mets on the road this Sunday.
ANAHEIM, CA
fantasypros.com

4 Quarterbacks Experts Like More Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at four quarterbacks our expert consensus likes more than ADP. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Justin Herbert finished third in touchdowns and fifth in PFF passing grade (91.8) from a clean pocket in 2021. The Bolts quarterback also wrapped up the season as PFF’s third-highest-graded quarterback overall, third in fantasy points per game (22.7) and fifth in expected fantasy points per game (21.7)
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Tyler O'Neill to begin rehab assignment Monday

Tyler O'Neill is set to serve as the DH for Triple-A Memphis Monday night. He is then slated to play left field Wednesday and Thursday before having his left hamstring re-evaluated. (MLB.com) Fantasy Impact:. O’Neill has been out of the Cardinals lineup since June 20th with a left hamstring strain....
MLB
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: Rhys Hoskins, MJ Melendez, DJ LeMahieu (2022)

We have made it another week through the MLB season with some great and rough performances. This weekly column will help highlight some hot and cold players, risers, and fallers for fantasy purposes. Some players are already rostered in many places, so trades may be in order, and other players may be widely available, making a potential waiver wire claim in the cards. So this week, Each week I will try and highlight some known and lesser-known players. So let’s see some of the risers and fallers for fantasy baseball Week 13 (6/27-7/3).
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jake Diekman secures win in Chicago on Sunday

Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman threw two shutout innings against the Cubs on Sunday afternoon. He gave up zero hits and one walk while striking out four batters. The outing came at the perfect time, allowing Boston to scrape together two runs to win the game in 11 innings. Boston ultimately defeated Chicago by a score of 4-2.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Austin Barnes signs two-year extension

Austin Barnes confirmed that he has signed a two-year extension with the Dodgers. The deal is worth $3.5M per year. (Fabian Ardaya on Twitter ) Barnes is having another quiet season at the plate. He is slashing .179/.307/.357 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 84 at-bats. The 32-year-old will remain with Los Angeles as the backup catcher and will have little fantasy value going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Brandon Woodruff, Austin Riley, Rhys Hoskins (2022)

We have made it through another week of the season, so we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. Some are just hot streaks, and some are worth buying into, so we are here to help make the right decisions for your fantasy teams. With that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
MLB
fantasypros.com

3 Backup Running Backs with Top-12 Upside (2022 Fantasy Football)

Every year there is at least one running back who comes out of nowhere to finish in the top 12. However, it’s rare to see the No. 2 running back on a depth chart finish in the top 12 without a significant injury. Yet, three running backs accomplished this feat last season.
NFL

