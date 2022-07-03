Juan Soto exits Sunday with a left hamstring injury

Sandy Alcantara fired eight scoreless innings in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels, allowing just two hits and no walks while racking up 10 strikeouts. Alcantara turned in his second double-digit strikeout game of the season Tuesday and has now worked at least seven innings in 11 consecutive starts. Very few pitchers have rivaled his performance over the last couple of months, as Alcantara has put up an outstanding 1.33 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and 23.5-percent strikeout rate across those 11 outings. The Marlins ace is definitely among the favorites to take the mound first for the N.L All-Star team later this month. He will face the Mets on the road this Sunday.
Comments / 0