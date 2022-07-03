Dozens gather in Eagle River for weekly farmers market

Eagle River's Fourth of July parade drew a large crowd Monday, with spectators lining the streets. The Northwoods of Wisconsin have become an increasingly popular summer vacation destination. People flocked to the area during the height of COVID pandemic to escape city crowds, and they keep on coming. Last year...
RHINELANDER- Like some people love Christmas, Shannon Spencer loves Country Fest. “I’ve been looking forward to it since last Hodag," said Spencer. This time of year forces Shannon to work the hardest. “This is our busiest time of the year," said Spencer. Shannon and his family own Spencer’s Den,...
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- In just a few weeks, the Oneida County Fair will take place at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander. But, while the carnival rides, food vendors, and music will be ready, the fair is looking for volunteers to make it successful. "Carnival rides and tents and all of that...
Several Northwoods communities held Fourth of July Parades to celebrate the holiday. The Eagle River Parade began at 10:30 this morning. The event started with a plane flyover, followed by a total of over 60 units in the main parade. Some units and floats included the Vilas County Sheriff, Eagle...
Rhinelander Trig's Store Director Don Theison knows when it’s Hodag time, it’s crunch time. “The Fourth of July and the week of the Hodag are our busiest two weeks of the year," said Theisen. Cellar 70 inside the Rhinelander Trig’s is a popular place during Hodag Country Fest....
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Brown Street was packed this morning for the city's Fourth of July parade. Two parades took place in Rhinelander. The kiddie parade went first, followed by the main parade at 11 a.m. Organizer Dale Schlieve said there were around 85 floats and some were bigger than...
RHINELANDER Wis. (WJFW) - While there many new homes being constructed, many people are still homeless still live homeless and a staggering percentage of them are veterans. That’s what drives Gordy Edington’s mission. "This village is going to provide a place for them to live it’s going to...
THREE LAKES Wis. (WJFW) - This 4th of July the Northwoods band played for a bunch of parades across the Northwoods. They are made up of more than 400 students and in Three Lakes, they marched on and performed to practice for their upcoming appearance in the Rose Parade. "And...
Drivers on Highway 47 in the northern portion of Oneida County can soon look forward to some road construction. The governor has signed a $4.5 million dollar contract for resurfacing on Highway 47 from just north of Kildeer road in the town of Lake Tomahawk to the Vilas County Line.
ONEIDA COUNTY - Drivers in Oneida County will see some construction later this month. Governor Evers signed a $4.5 million contract for resurfacing on highway 47. The construction will go from Lake Tomahawk to the Vilas County Line. The work will begin on July 11th. The highway will remain open,...
Marching bands in northern Wisconsin are generally small. The Three Lakes Marching Band has just six members. Northland Pine’s band has about 20. Lakeland Union’s has 75. But when these bands combine with five other bands in the region, their numbers swell to 430. Together, the Lakeland Union,...
IRON RIVER — The Iron River Farmers Market will move to a new location this season. It will be held near the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building on Adams Street, in the empty lot next to canoe and kayak rentals. The Iron River Farmers Market is held every Wednesday...
The Lumbercamp segment of the trail passes through the old Norem Lumber Camp, which operated in the 1920s and '30s. All that remains of the camp are some log foundations and a root cellar, which has been turned into a rough bunk house dubbed the Hillbilly Hilton. The small sod-roofed...
An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
A 37-year-old Merrill man is accused of driving under the influence when he crashed his vehicle with his wife, baby and 7-year-old child as passengers, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s report. The crash was reported July 2 on County Hwy. C. in the town of Merrill. The driver,...
