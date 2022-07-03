ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Maryland man indicted on 18 charges in deputy's killing

By The Star Democrat
Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The 21-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy in June has been indicted on a total of 18 charges. Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was indicted last week on charges including...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Daily Voice

AAA Worker Struck, Killed Helping Maryland Driver

A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Sheriff's Office IDs Motorcyclist Killed In Calvert County Crash

A 42-year-old Maryland man died in Calvert County after colliding with a driver from Virginia and getting ejected from his custom-made Harley-Davidson motorcycle, police said. Dunkirk resident Paul Preston Gibson, II was riding north on Route 4 in St. Leonard at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when he collided with a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by Roanoke, Virginia resident Enola Gabrielle Bates, 23, near the intersection of Route 765 (the south entrance to St. Leonard Road), according to authorities.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Titusville Herald

Maine man faces up to 30 year sentence in PPP fraud case

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges stemming from a Paycheck Protection Program application, federal prosecutors said. The U.S. Department of Justice said the Skowhegan man obtained a $59,145 loan for his Bangor-based company using false employee wage information and false supporting payroll documentation. The department said the man then spent the money on items and expenses he knew weren't covered by the program.
BANGOR, ME
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
WBOC

Man Killed Following Easton Shooting

EASTON, Md.- A man has been killed following a shooting in Easton Sunday evening. Easton Police says they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. at 108 Prospect Ave. Officers began life saving measures until Talbot County Paramedics arrived. On the way to the University of Maryland, Easton Hospital, he died from his injuries.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed, Suspect At Large In Easton Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday. The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said. Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire. The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released. The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning. The deadly shooting remains under investigation.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

BREAKING: Double shooting reported in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are responding to a reported double shooting in Princess Anne. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened in the area of West Post Office Road. We have a crew headed to the scene and we’ll be sure...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Arrest Almost 100 Drunk Drivers Through Independence Day Weekend Across the State

Enforcement efforts throughout the Independence Day weekend led to the arrests of almost 100 people who are suspected of driving under the influence. From Friday, July 1st, through Monday, July 4th, police arrested 95 impaired drivers during regular road patrols throughout the state and a joint DUI saturation patrol focused on Route 50. The full-time drunk driving enforcement team of troopers known as the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort, or S.P.I.D.R.E. team, funded by the Maryland Highway Safety Office also worked the initiative.
MARYLAND STATE
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Easton PD needs community help locating man who they say shot,killed his uncle

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department needs your help to find the suspect who they say shot and killed his uncle over the weekend. Police said the incident occurred Sunday evening when 21-year-old, Jalyn Esta Barney, got into a fight with his 42-year-old uncle, George Sheridan Barney, in the front yard of their home in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue. We’re told during the fight Jalyn pulled out a gun and shot George. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities said they don’t know where Jalyn is located, but he is considered armed and dangerous. Now, police are asking if you see something, say something.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Easton Police investigating shooting homicide

Easton Police are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday evening. According to the Easton Police Department, the incident occurred around 6:21 p.m. as officers were dispatched to 108 Prospect Avenue in Easton, Maryland. Upon arrival, police say they located a male suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers...
EASTON, MD
clayconews.com

Road Rage Incident leads to Traffic Stop and Arrest in Maryland

The Maryland State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 29th at approximately 6:20 P.M, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of a road rage incident in the area of Pulaski Highway and Long Bar Harbor Road during which a handgun was pointed at the victim.
MARYLAND STATE
wcbm.com

Maryland Goes Shall-Issue, “Good & Substantial” Gone

Today, Governor Larry Hogan ordered Maryland State Police (MSP) to immediately suspend requiring applicants for Wear and Carry Permits to demonstrate a “good and substantial” reason for wanting a permit. This is to bring Maryland into compliance with the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling from the NYSRPA v Bruen case.For far too long, Maryland has prevented the majority of law-abiding citizens from exercising this fundamental right. This persisted as other states went shall-issue over the decades, and even as constitutional carry has reached 25 states in recent years. Now, MSP cannot arbitrarily deny permits to applicants who meet all objective criteria. As a result, more law-abiding citizens will be able to exercise their right-to-carry to defend themselves and their loved ones. The criminals, who have gotten used to menacing the public with impunity, will find fewer and fewer defenseless victims.This important step forward comes as Gov. Hogan’s second term is nearing its end. The General Assembly will still need to permanently correct Maryland’s statute to remove this unconstitutional provision. Maryland’s permit process is still plagued by the onerous requirements and a high processing time that far exceeds those of neighboring Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This will still prevent many Marylanders of limited economic means from acquiring a permit. It is critical that gun owners and Second Amendment supporters remain vigilant going into the election season, and beyond, to make this right more accessible.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan directs Maryland State Police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for Wear and Carry Permits

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday issued the following statement:. “Over the course of my administration, I have consistently supported the right of law-abiding citizens to own and carry firearms, while enacting responsible and common sense measures to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle In St. Leonard Under Investigation

UPDATE – On July 3, 2022, at 9:41 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to northbound MD Route 4 near the intersection with MD Route 765 (South entrance to St. Leonard Road), in St. Leonard, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, it was determined a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle were involved in the collision, which resulted in the driver of the motorcycle being ejected from the vehicle.  
SAINT LEONARD, MD

