Here's what Akron police were saying and hearing before shooting Jayland Walker

Along with body camera videos , the Akron Police Department released a transcript of the radio traffic during a car chase and subsequent killing of Jayland Walker in the early morning hours of June 27.

Here's the transcript in its entirety, as published by the Akron Police Department:

12:30:59 a.m., car 24: Car 24 has a 39 Tallmadge and Thayer

12:31:04, car 24: Car 24 he's not stopping signal 5, HON4514, continuing eastbound on Tallmadge, speeds are 43

Car 46: Car 24, is this a chase? If so, get your sirens on please

12:31:19, car 24: Car 24 affirmative make it a chase

12:31:32, car 24: Car 24 we're east on Tallmadge approaching RT 8 South, signaling to go 8 South, speeds are at 30, getting on to 8 South from Tallmadge, reason for stop was traffic and equipment violation

Car 46: Car 46 copies

Dispatcher: All cars standby, chase procedure is in effect

12:31:49 Car 24: Signal 21 shots fired, that vehicle just had a shot come out of its door

Car 24: We're southbound on RT 8 now, next cross is going to be Perkins, going across the blue bridge on RT 8 South, speeds are 80, middle lane, Silver Buick, 1 occupant, looked like a black male driver

Car 24: He's in the left lane we're going 60. Car 24, we're ok. For the notes, the driver appeared to have been grabbing something and the shot came out through his door

Car 24: We're 8 South, just passing Perkins, 8 South passing Perkins, middle lane, speeds are 72, light traffic. 8 South passing exit 1A, speeds 77, no traffic at this point

Car 1: Car 1 I'm secondary

Dispatcher: Copy

(Speaker not noted): We're 8 South toward 77 south passing exit 0 just passed the University. Middle lane, speeds are 70. Now it's in right lane, speeds are 70, light traffic, vehicles are getting over. Continuing 8 South, speeds are 78, light traffic. Vehicle is about 100 yards in front of us, continuing 77 South just passed the interchange

Car 4: Car 4 requesting to join, I have 3 units in front of me

Car 46: 4-6 to Car 4 go ahead

Car 46: Everybody else, start blocking intersections in case they get off. Get yourself in good position

Car 24: Yeah, units up there that are coming up on Lovers Lane, he's coming up on your left side just now, take caution, he was grabbing for a gun, and he did fire a shot out the side of the door

Car 24: Alright 24, we got one, we got 2 units in front of us

12:34:35, car 20: Car 20 we're primary right behind you now, we're continuing RT 8 South, speeds are, oh he's getting off here. We're gonna be getting off at the Archwood exit. Speeds are 65 MPH

12:35:08, car 20: Approaching the red light at Archwood, he's gonna be going through the red light continuing southbound approaching North Firestone. Speeds are 35 mph. Running the stop sign, he's going be going westbound on North Firestone Boulevard from here.

Car 20: He's going to be going southbound on Neptune, speeds are 30 MPH, there's no traffic on this road. Running the stop sign at Reed, going westbound on Reed from here

Car 46: Cruisers in the area, watch out for each other, grab some intersections

Car 20: southbound on Oakwood, speeds are 15 MPH, approaching Cypress. Gonna be going westbound on Cypress heading towards Redwood. We're passing Redwood, we're gonna be approaching Brown Street.

Car 46: Car 46 I'm on Brown and Cypress blocking intersection. Going south on Brown

12:36:15, car 20: south on Brown turning westbound on Wilbeth, speeds are approximately 25 MPH

Car 20: Still westbound on, westbound on Wilbeth, we're gonna be passing Glenmount. Speeds are 55 MPH.

Car 602: Car 602, I'm west on Wilbeth and Firestone, can I get in?

Car 20: Still westbound on Wilbeth, we're passing Evergreen, we're heading towards Main. Looks like we have some units up ahead at the intersection of Main.

12:37:08, car 20: He's slowing down here, slowing down

Car 602: Car 602, I'm right here guys

12:37:16: Shots fired; shots fired

12:37:23 Get a 32

(Speaker not noted): Is everybody okay out there?

(Speaker not noted): Unintelligible...standby

12:37:32: Car 18: Car 18 we got shots fired by the police we're all okay, get a med unit rolling, we got the suspect down

12:37:38: Someone grab a medical bag, start EMS

Car 1: Car 1 gonna need a med unit over here

(Speaker not noted): Close off the streets east and west to this lot

12:37:49, car 11: Car 11, Car 11 we need a 32 on Wilbeth and Clairmont in the parking lot across. Wilbeth and Clairmont

Dispatcher: Copy Wilbeth and Clairmont

Car 48: Car 40, Car 48 to Car 40

Car 40: Calling Car 40

Car 48: Yes, sir. Did you copy that officer involved?

Car 40: Yeah, I'm heading out

Car 23: Car 23

Dispatcher: Car 23

12:38:14, car 23: Yes, the vehicle is clear and there is a firearm on the seat

Dispatcher: Copy

The police department included this disclaimer: "Transcribed transmission wording may not be the exact language used due [to] muffled sound. The times are approximate based on the body worn camera time in comparison with the dispatch audio."

More coverage of the Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker:

Akron police release 'heartbreaking' body cam videos of officers killing Jayland Walker

Akron police union believes officers were 'justified' in shooting Jayland Walker

Policing experts say more questions come from fatal shooting video

Gruesome videos, Jayland Walker's motions intensify debate; attorney refutes city's claims

Akron marchers chant 'No more dying,' rally at City Hall to protest Jayland Walker's death

'We don’t treat animals that way.' Jayland Walker's family demands police accountability

What we know about the fatal Akron police shooting of Jayland Walker

Akron police shot Jayland Walker at least 60 times: Attorney describes body-camera footage

Photos: Activists protest Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker

Photos: Justice for Jayland Walker protest continues into night

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Here's what Akron police were saying and hearing before shooting Jayland Walker