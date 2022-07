The San Diego Padres have lost three games in their current four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres will hope to avoid a series sweep and get a win in the final game on Sunday. The team faced the Dodgers in a series earlier this season in April. Unfortunately, they only won one out of the three games played in the home series at Petco Park. The Padres certainly did not improve this time against the Dodgers.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO