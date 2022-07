In its third year, Cooperation Humboldt’s mini garden initiative has brought gardens and garden mentorship to 100 Humboldt County families. The program provides small vegetable gardens for families with children aged eight and under as well as ongoing support and education to help the recipients grow more of their own food. Gardens were delivered as far south as Garberville, as far north as McKinleyville, and inland to Hoopa.

