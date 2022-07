Sheboygan’s Independence Day celebration got off to a near perfect start on Monday, with Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson sounding an enthusiastic note as he readied for his second 4th of July Parade as Mayor. He said “Sheboygan has one of the best 4th of July Parades in the United States, so it’s just amazing to see the community come out, celebrate our country, and all of the wonderful things that are going on here in Sheboygan. So, Sheboygan does it right…we do the 4th of July the best in all of Wisconsin.”

