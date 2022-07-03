ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

GOP Gov. Kristi Noem Says 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should Be Forced to Have Baby (Video)

By Harper Lambert
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“I don’t believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy,” Noem tells CNN’s Dana Bash. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defended her state’s criminalization of abortions even in the case of “horrific” child rape during a Sunday appearance on CNN. Asked...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

DeSantis weighs ordering child protective services to investigate parents who take kids to drag shows

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Wednesday that he might urge the state's child protective services to investigate parents who take their children to drag shows. When asked by reporters whether he would support proposed legislation from a Florida state representative that would punish parents who take their children to such performances, the governor said he has asked his staff to look into the idea.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Couple’s ‘We will adopt your baby’ sign accidentally sparks hilarious memes

After the US Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade – which legalised abortion throughout the country nearly 50 years ago – both pro-choice advocates and anti-abortion protestors took to the streets on Friday to contend with a post-Roe reality.As thousands of protestors gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, one couple celebrated the court’s decision by proudly holding up a sign that read: “We Will Adopt Your Baby”.Similar signs crafted by smiling couples circulated on social media as well, with anti-abortion activists proposing a seemingly simple solution to a problem that faces millions of Americans now...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
Indy100

People mock Nikki Haley for major math fail while trying to roast Biden

Twitter users are having a field day with a now-deleted tweet from former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley where the politician incorrectly added numbers together. This past weekend, Haley, 50, tweeted criticizing President Joe Biden for inflation and attached a graphic showing Americans how much it cost to celebrate Fourth of July weekend.
BUSINESS
Salon

In some states, women will be forced to carry pregnancies with lethal fetal anomalies

When news broke on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some states like Ohio rushed to put a six-week abortion ban in place. This means, as it stands, abortion is prohibited at six weeks of pregnancy for Ohioans. While there are exceptions in cases of life endangerment for the mother, although the language is vague, there are no exceptions for rape and incest.
OHIO STATE
Slate

The Proud Boys Have Only Become More Central to GOP Politics Since Jan. 6

The January 6 Select Committee hearings have been framed as an effort aimed at accountability and posterity. But their findings are at least as important to the future. The Committee’s disclosures that Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson tried to hand-deliver a slate of fake electors to Vice President Pence, that Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs asked Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to decertify their state’s electors the morning of January 6, and that some Republican Members of Congress sought pardons from then-President Trump for their roles are further signals that co-conspirators in the schemes to thwart the democratic choice for president remain in power. They are not the only ones maintaining and seeking power. Former President Donald Trump is eyeing a return in 2024. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers—militias the Committee has highlighted for their roles as ring leaders for the violence that day—did not see their strength ebb after January 6. On the contrary, violence, first used as a political tool and now partially mainstreamed, has spread.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Dana Bash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Child Rape#Politics State#Violent Crime#Gop#Cnn
Idaho Capital Sun

The U.S. Supreme Court warns against state funding of private schools

The U.S. Supreme Court has again ruled that a state will be required to fund religious schooling if, but only if, it provides funding for private schooling. Speaking for the court’s Republican supermajority in Carson v. Makin, Chief Justice John Roberts put it this way: “A State need not subsidize private education. But once a […] The post The U.S. Supreme Court warns against state funding of private schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
MSNBC

In grand jury probe, Trump’s media company receives subpoenas

Donald Trump and his operation didn’t need more legal trouble, but his media company was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury anyway. CNBC reported:. Donald Trump’s media company was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in connection with a criminal probe, according to the company with which the former president’s firm plans to merge. Digital World Acquisition Corp. said in a filing Friday that Trump Media and Technology Group received a subpoena from the grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. The Trump company also received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a civil probe on Monday, DWAC said.
POTUS
NPR

Losing a pregnancy could land you in jail in post-Roe America

In the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a wave of state laws has gone into effect that makes performing an abortion a criminal act. But advocates and authorities in this area are also concerned about something else - people who become targets of criminal prosecution after experiencing pregnancy loss. At least 38 states have laws that makes it a crime to harm a fetus, according to the Center for Public Integrity. Legal experts say that these laws were originally intended to stop violence against pregnant people, but they've been used to investigate different forms of pregnancy loss, including miscarriages, stillbirths and self-induced abortions.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Axios

Republicans plot vengeance on Jan. 6 committee

Key House Republicans are threatening to subpoena records of the Jan. 6 committee if the GOP retakes the majority next year — an escalation of the party's effort to undercut the investigation's findings. Why it matters: Fresh talk of 2023 subpoenas, following last week's vivid testimony by former White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Dems Always Swear They Can Win in NC. This Time They Mean It

In the last four U.S. Senate elections in North Carolina, Democrats have come up short. But in 2022, Democrats swear things are going to be different. Party leaders and strategists say they’ve got a winning candidate in Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. She won 81 percent of the vote in the state primary, and, if elected, she would be only the third Black woman to ever serve in the Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy