Yoga

This ‘Powerful’ & ‘Quiet’ Deep Tissue Theragun Dupe Is Only $80 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We (somewhat) love to break a sweat. From intense yoga to a good pilates workout, we love to play hard. However, sometimes our muscles are screaming at us to massage them. Whether it be an intense cramp when you’re done or you wake up the next day feeling sore all over, you know exactly what we’re talking about. We could spend hundreds of dollars on a Theragun to massage our aches away, but how about treating ourselves to a beloved dupe at a fraction of the price?

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, this Theragun dupe that normally retails for $250 is nearly 70 percent off. That’s right, you can snag a nearly five-star Theragun dupe for only $80. Now, this deal won’t last long, so if you’ve been wanting to treat yourself (or your muscles), why not try this?

Buy: DDVWU Massage Gun $79.99, originally $249.99

The DDVWU Massage Gun Deep Tissue Muscle Massager is a powerful massager with interchangeable heads that target different types of muscle soreness. Both strong and quiet, this massager gun claims to quietly relax any muscle in your body with different speed levels. Perfect for any part of your body, a body massager like this can be essential to a fully effective exercise regimen. Along with that, it comes with a dozen heads, has seven-speed levels, comes with a carrying case, and lets you have up to 15 hours of massage with one charge.

Now before this went on super sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day, thousands of Amazon customers have raved about it. With over 2,000 reviews, this massage gun has nearly five stars, with over 85 percent of buyers giving it five stars.

One Amazon reviewer said: “This gun is much more advanced than the one my friend had. It’s very easy to operate and is comfortable in my hand while I massage him. It’s not overly heavy either which is good to not hurt my wrists… This gun works great and has really helped my husband with pain and discomfort.”

Another happy reviewer added : “I LOVE this thing. I was so surprised by how quiet and powerful it is, especially compared to the intense mechanical noise from my old one. I also like that this senses how much pressure you are applying to change how the motor acts so you have a far smaller chance of motor burnout (little light dots indicate [the] level of pressure) and you’ll get a longer life out of it. It’s a good gauge for beginners to know if they are stressing the machine too much.”

