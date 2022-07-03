ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Co. Sheriff's deputies search for missing teen

 3 days ago
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says a young girl visiting family on the Central Coast has been reported missing.

Deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl in Nipomo on Friday, July 1.

The sheriff's office says Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer.

She was last seen leaving a family member's home in Nipomo on Friday.

She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.

Trujillo is described as an Hispanic juvenile, 5' 4" tall, 105 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

