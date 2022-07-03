Super 16 | Acadiana LB Jaylen Lawrence

In only his first year with Acadiana, it didn't take long for linebacker Jaylen Lawrence to splash onto the scene.

“It’s an honor to play for Acadian,” Lawrence said. “I love it over here because of all the championships we've won and the teams we’ve played. I feel like I’m a part of a family program that took me in.”

After spending two years with Lafayette Christian, Lawrence joined another winning tradition with a natural transition.

That championship mindset is what Rams' head coach Matt McCullough appreciates the most.

“He's one of those guys you like to coach,” McCullough said. “He comes to work every day, does well in practice, loves the games, and is a great athlete and good football player.”

In 2021, Lawrence accounted for 60 tackles, eight sacks, and three pass breakups. His combination of skill and athleticism has caught the eye of college programs like UL, Nicholls, and Arkansas State.

“I'm just letting it all play out,” Lawrence said. “It's just a recruiting process, a very stressful process, but you must be patient with it. You have to let it happen and praise God.”

It's easy for the senior to be thankful for this moment because what was once his mother's dream is becoming his reality.

“My mom was supposed to be a track star at LSU,” Lawrence said. “She was supposed to go to LSU or UL to run track, but she ended up having me. She couldn't go through with those dreams, so I'm trying to fill out what she couldn't do.”

As Lawrence enters the red zone of his high school career, his greatest achievement will be signing a scholarship to keep a promise to his loved one.

“It's going to be an honor,” Lawrence said. “I might even cry. Because it's like, I made it through all the stuff and finally made it.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel