ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Super 16 | Acadiana LB Jaylen Lawrence

By Meagan Glover
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdOc8_0gTv4kI000

In only his first year with Acadiana, it didn't take long for linebacker Jaylen Lawrence to splash onto the scene.

“It’s an honor to play for Acadian,” Lawrence said. “I love it over here because of all the championships we've won and the teams we’ve played. I feel like I’m a part of a family program that took me in.”

After spending two years with Lafayette Christian, Lawrence joined another winning tradition with a natural transition.

That championship mindset is what Rams' head coach Matt McCullough appreciates the most.

“He's one of those guys you like to coach,” McCullough said. “He comes to work every day, does well in practice, loves the games, and is a great athlete and good football player.”

In 2021, Lawrence accounted for 60 tackles, eight sacks, and three pass breakups. His combination of skill and athleticism has caught the eye of college programs like UL, Nicholls, and Arkansas State.

“I'm just letting it all play out,” Lawrence said. “It's just a recruiting process, a very stressful process, but you must be patient with it. You have to let it happen and praise God.”

It's easy for the senior to be thankful for this moment because what was once his mother's dream is becoming his reality.

“My mom was supposed to be a track star at LSU,” Lawrence said. “She was supposed to go to LSU or UL to run track, but she ended up having me. She couldn't go through with those dreams, so I'm trying to fill out what she couldn't do.”

As Lawrence enters the red zone of his high school career, his greatest achievement will be signing a scholarship to keep a promise to his loved one.

“It's going to be an honor,” Lawrence said. “I might even cry. Because it's like, I made it through all the stuff and finally made it.”
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Xavier Atkins commits to LSU

On Monday, Xavier Atkins did what was expected and dropped his pledge to Missouri. The following day, he also did what most figured he would do and committed to LSU's 2024 class. "That was the one I always circled, and when I got it, I knew I just had to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTRE

University fires volleyball coach who cut entire team

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A university in Louisiana fired its head volleyball coach after she cut the entire team as the players learned about the roster change back in early April. Coach Chelsey Lucas was hired by Grambling State University in February to lead the volleyball team. Many called...
GRAMBLING, LA
99.9 KTDY

Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

American Legion pulls state baseball tournament from Abbeville

State director says not enough hotel rooms available in Acadiana. The week did not start too well for Abbeville Parks Director Tommy Picard. He received a phone call letting him know Abbeville is no longer putting on the American Legion State Baseball Tournament. American Legion State Director Ed Wilson informed...
ABBEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
bigeasymagazine.com

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

Speaking about Louisiana, one may immediately think of its rich cultural experience and massive historical heritage. Another distinctive feature of the state is the number of educational institutions. The state’s capital city, Baton Rouge, is home to several colleges, including the renowned Louisiana State university. Several more are scattered all...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Men’s Haircuts: Voted Top 5 Shops & Salons in Lafayette

Acadiana men like to look good and it all starts with grooming. Hair and beard are also crucial to Acadiana business males and blue-collar men who want to look good. The barber shop or salon you choose can make a difference in the way you look, finding the one that's right for you matters.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

New soul food restaurant near LSU hosting grand opening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new soul food restaurant near LSU’s campus will be hosting its grand opening this week. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar officially opens its doors on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Located at 144 W. Chimes Street, the restaurant’s grand opening will have live music, signature cocktails, and home-cooked food.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Recruiting#American Football#Lsu
KLFY.com

Bomb threats called into UL and SLCC Morgan City campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of bomb threats to schools have officials in Lafayette and Morgan City asking residents and students to stay away from portions of their campuses until authorites give an all-clear. Officials at UL-Lafayette report that police and fire authorites are responding to a bomb...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats Kitchen: Village Deaux

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Sweet and savory breakfast you can’t get anywhere else was on display for News 10 and Gerald Gruenig at Village Deaux in New Iberia!. Where are they located: 724 E. Admiral Doyle Dr. When are they open: 5 a.m. to noon daily. How...
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

SLCC won't acquire Cottonport campus; SOWELA takes control at Fort Polk site Friday

South Louisiana Community College will not assume control over operations at the Ward H. Nash Avoyelles Campus in Cottonport, as was announced in 2021. SLCC President Vincent June told stakeholders recently that Central Louisiana Technical Community College will continue to oversee the Cottonport campus while it moves forward for Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation with the Avoyelles campus as part of its institution.
COTTONPORT, LA
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Mason's Grill announces new ownership after 24 years

BATON ROUGE - Mason's Grill, a popular Baton Rouge brunch spot, has changed ownership after 24 years. Mike and Shirlee Alfandre have sold the Jefferson Highway restaurant they created to Rober and Christina Alamarie. The Alfandres announced the change on social media Thursday, thanking customers for decades of support. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisiana.edu

Leadership changes announced in College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Dr. Melinda Oberleitner is ending her service as dean of the College of Nursing & Health Sciences at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Dr. Lisa Broussard, the college’s associate dean and a professor, will be interim dean until Oberleitner’s successor is named. Oberleitner earned a bachelor’s degree...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy