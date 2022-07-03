Sports Betting Line
|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Miami
|OFF
|at
|WASHINGTON
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-162
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+136
|San Francisco
|-180
|at
|ARIZONA
|+152
|N.Y Mets
|-168
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+142
|at ATLANTA
|-172
|St.
|Louis
|+144
|at LA DODGERS
|-295
|Colorado
|+240
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-120
|Texas
|+102
|Cleveland
|-138
|at
|DETROIT
|+118
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-138
|at
|DETROIT
|+118
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
|Toronto
|-225
|at
|OAKLAND
|+188
|Interleague
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|Seattle
|+144
