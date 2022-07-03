ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show following fatal shopping centre shooting

By Alex Green
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1709JU_0gTv4Wsi00

Harry Styles has cancelled a concert in Copenhagen following a fatal shooting at a nearby shopping centre, the PA news agency understands.

The former One Direction star, 28, was due to take to the stage at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night as part of his highly anticipated Love On Tour shows.

On Sunday afternoon, Danish police responded to a shooting at the Field’s shopping centre less than a mile from the arena, which is situated on the southern outskirts of the city.

Police confirmed several people were killed with others injured, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUofB_0gTv4Wsi00

The concert was due to begin at 8pm local time (7pm UK time) and large crowds had already gathered inside the arena when the show’s cancellation was announced and they were asked to leave.

Acts such as Pearl Jam and Queen + Adam Lambert are also due to perform at the venue in the coming weeks.

Following the shooting, the Danish royal palace announced it had cancelled a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France.

The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Sonderborg, the town where the third stage of the race ended this year.

Styles was due to take his Love On Tour show around the world in 2020 before the pandemic brought the live music industry to a standstill.

The rescheduled tour began in September 2021 in Las Vegas before heading across the US, with the European tour leg kicking off in Glasgow last month.

Styles’ most recent album, Harry’s House, was warmly received by critics and lead single As It Was recently claimed its 10th week at number one in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark's biggest shopping malls, police say. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field's mall in south Copenhagen. Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Is ‘Heartbroken’ After Copenhagen Shooting Near Concert Venue

Harry Styles spoke out after cancelling his show in Copenhagen on Sunday, July 3 following a shooting that killed three people at a mall near the concert venue. The “As It Was” singer, 28, was scheduled to perform at the Royal Arena during a stop on his Love On Tour. Taking to his Twitter, Harry said he was “heartbroken” by the tragic news and asked his fans to “please look after each other.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Adam Lambert
Page Six

Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul sits next to her ex-husband during festival gig

Any tension between Adele, her ex-husband and boyfriend Rich Paul is “Water Under the Bridge.” Sports manager Paul was seated next to his superstar girlfriend’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, while she performed at London’s BST Hyde Park Festival Friday. Konecki, 48, cracked a few smiles while admiring his ex from afar as Paul, 40, appeared deadly focused on his lady love on stage. The pair were seated next to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden during the show. The “Easy On Me” singer married Konecki May 2018 and filed for divorce in September 2019, months after they had separated. The pair share 9-year-old son Angelo. While...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copenhagen#Royal Palace#Tour De France#Royal Arena#Danish#Crown Prince Frederik#Sonderborg#European
The Independent

The Rock asked Logan Paul to delete any videos of the pair after suicide forest controversy, YouTuber reveals

Dwayne Johnson asked Logan Paul to remove all content of the pair together after the Japan suicide forest controversy.Paul revealed the conversation he had with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars while speaking on the True Geordie podcast.“After Japan happened, obviously found myself in a hole – rightfully so – that I had never been in before,” he said.“I got a call from my publicist who also repped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and she’s like, ‘Hey Dwayne’s asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him.’”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Scully pleads with rail workers planning to strikeKate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKHonestly, Nevermind: Drake releases surprise album
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Smiles With Mystery Woman As They Attend Adele’s London Concert: Photos

Tom Cruise looked to be living his best life while attending Adele’s first public concert in five years at London’s Hyde Park on Friday, July 1. The Top Gun: Maverick actor, who will be turning 60 on Sunday, was all smiles as he was enjoyed the Grammy winner’s performance alongside an unidentified woman. Tom, who reportedly split with his rumored girlfriend Hayley Atwell last month, rocked a navy suede jacket and dark jeans, as his mystery guest was pretty in pink with a chic Gucci sweater.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Cruz Beckham and his new girlfriend enjoy weekend break at family's £6m Cotswolds home

Cruz Beckham's new relationship appears to be going from strength to strength as he whisked his girlfriend away to his family's Cotswolds home over the weekend. The 17-year-old split from his former girlfriend Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria Beckham – after an 18-month romance in March, but was spotted embracing his new love, Tana Holding, during a lowkey meal with friends in Notting Hill back in May.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

William still smarting about Harry’s racism comments and why Charles could become the 'ghost king' – watch our talk show Palace Confidential for unrivalled royal analysis

Prince William's speech about racism in Britain will have been in part inspired by the fact that he is still 'smarting' about the comments that Harry and Meghan made last year, believes commentator Sarah Vine. The Sussexes' claims about racism in the Royal Family in a 2021 interview with Oprah...
SOCIETY
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Film producer formally charged with murders of model Christy Giles and her architect friend

A Hollywood film producer who was originally accused of manslaughter in the deaths of model Christy Giles and her friend has now been charged with murder, reports say.David Pearce, 40, was handed the murder charge in Los Angeles County last week, the Los Angeles Times reported on Friday. He was arrested in December for the deaths of Giles, 24, and her architect friend Hilda Cabrales-Arzola, 26, and has been behind bars since February for unconnected sexual assault charges. In November 2021, Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were found unconscious outside Los Angeles hospitals following a night out with friends. Both died.The Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

729K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy