I’m a fashion expert – the 5 clothing items that are making you look older than you are

By Jennifer Korn
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BEWARE of five clothing items that are making you look older than you are.

Fashion YouTuber, Shea Whitney has shared the clothes in your closet that could be secretly aging your look.

Avoid these five fashion mistakes to look younger Credit: YouTube/Shea Whitney

The first article of clothing Shea advised against wearing if you wish to look young is capri pants.

"They are out of style," she said, adding that the pants are "very unflattering," and "they actually cut your leg off at the worst spot."

The expert said the cut of the pants makes your legs look way chunkier and stumpier than they actually are.

The fashion expert said capri pants are out of style and do not flatter your legs Credit: YouTube/Shea Whitney

In addition, the cut of the pants tricks the eye into thinking your legs are the same length as your torso.

The fashion expert then warned to stay away from Bermuda shorts, as they are similar to Capri pants.

"They're just a bizarre length," she said.

Shea also warns to avoid bulky shoes if you wish to look younger.

Shea said bulky shoes make you appear older Credit: YouTube/Shea Whitney

She said she understands that once you get older, you are more prone to feet problems, and highly recommended the Clarks brand for shoes that are more stylish and comfortable.

"They have so many stylish shoes right now that are very, very comfortable," she said. "And they're wider, so you don't feel really constricted."

Shea's next tip was to avoid styles that are meant for little girls, citing Mary Janes and hair berets as examples.

"If you are wearing berets in your hair, it's meant for little girls," she said.

The fashion expert went on to say she believes that big, bulky, and bold floral designs on dresses make you look older.

"I don't really have any scientific evidence as to why," she admitted. "I think as a general rule, big patterns aren't really that flattering."

She then suggested that more dainty, feminine, and subtle floral patterns make you look much younger.

Shea shared five additional tips in her YouTube video.

