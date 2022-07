FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At first, he looked like he was giving up. The man came to the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road on Saturday evening after leading multiple police agencies on a chase through two counties at speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. When he saw the New Haven Police officer outside his squad car at the blocked off intersection, the man took his hands off the wheel of his car and held them in the air.

