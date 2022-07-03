ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Talking Columbus Crew SC with Massive Report

By Joe Lister
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Columbus has had a tough season thus far. What’s to blame?. Goal-scoring consistency’s plagued the Crew this season. At the beginning of the season, when the Black & Gold won two of their first four, and began unbeaten in all four, they were scoring big. A four-goal, three-goal and two-goal...

Yardbarker

Blue Jackets sign defensemen Adam Boqvist to three-year, $7.8 million extension

Boqvist, 21, was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Last season for the Blue Jackets, Boqvist posted 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 52 games. "Adam is a talented, mobile defenseman with the ability and creativity to provide offense from the blueline," Blue Jackets' GM Jarmo Kekalainen said on Wednesday. "Despite some injuries, he had a very good first season with our club at the age of 21 and as he gets bigger and stronger, we believe he has the potential to be a very impactful player in this league."
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL

