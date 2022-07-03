ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Dream use balanced attack to roll past Storm

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btVoD_0gTv2yTM00

Cheyenne Parker’s game-high 21 points led five players in double figures as the Atlanta Dream scored a key victory Sunday with a 90-76 stomping of the Seattle Storm at College Park, Ga.

In improving to 10-11 on the year, Atlanta also got 16 points from rookie Rhyne Howard, plus 13 off the bench from Aari McDonald and AD Durr. Tiffany Hayes contributed 10 points for the Dream, which shot 47.1 percent from the field and dominated the boards 44-30.

Breanna Stewart had 19 points for Seattle (13-8) but made just 5 of 14 shots. The Storm made only 34.9 percent of their field goals and were 9 of 32 (28.1 percent) from 3-point range.

It was Atlanta’s first victory over a team with a winning record this season and it was one-sided in the second half. The Dream owned a 24-point lead on two occasions in the fourth quarter. Seattle had a 10-2 spurt over the game’s final 2:29 to close the final margin.

Storm point guard Sue Bird, who is retiring at the end of the season, scored six points on 2-of-7 shooting in her final trip to Atlanta.

Atlanta wasted little time putting its stamp on this game. It established an 18-8 lead just over 4 1/2 minutes into the game when Hayes drove for a layup, and extended the margin to 32-18 after one quarter, hitting 13 of 17 shots from the field.

The advantage reached 41-25 when Hayes drove the lane for a bucket with 5:43 left in the first half before Seattle made its one meaningful run. It finished the half with an 11-2 spurt, Stewart’s two foul shots with 25.2 seconds remaining pulling the Storm within 46-41 at intermission.

But the Dream owned the third period, regaining a double-figure lead with 3:11 on the clock when Parker hit two foul shots. The margin grew to 72-54 when McDonald converted a short floater with 3.8 seconds left.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Parker, WA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Crystal Dangerfield
Person
Tiffany Hayes
Person
Sue Bird
Person
Cheyenne Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#Seattle Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Rebekkah Brunson honored with jersey retirement after Lynx dispatch league-leading Aces, 102-71

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the night of Rebekkah Brunson's jersey retirement, the Minnesota Lynx (7-15) put on a performance fitting for the occasion, commanding the Las Vegas Aces (15-6) on the glass in a 102-71 victory. Following Sunday night's proceedings, Brunson became just the third Lynx in team history to have her jersey hang in the Target Center rafters, joining Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus.Famous for her unrelenting rebounding ability, Brunson was a key figure throughout the Lynx's four championship runs during the 2010s. She served as the defensive and spiritual anchor during the Lynx's dynastic run of the decade. While...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy