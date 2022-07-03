Scott McLaughlin ekes out second win of 2022 at Mid-Ohio

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand found the winner’s circle for the second time this IndyCar season by edging Spaniard Alex Palou at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday in Lexington, Ohio.

McLaughlin, driving the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, won by 0.5512 seconds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His 45 laps led all came over the race’s final 52 laps, and he wouldn’t let Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda by him down the home stretch.

“You’re thinking about your fuel, but thankfully Chevy gave us great fuel mileage and drivability off the restarts that allowed me to get a bit of a gap from Palou in the Honda there,” McLaughlin said. “I’m really proud of the guys (and) the car they gave me.”

McLaughlin, 29, also won the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It is his second full season with IndyCar.

Australia’s Will Power finished third place just 3.8415 seconds behind McLaughlin after dropping as far back as 27th early in the race. Rinus VeeKay of the Netherlands and Scott Dixon of New Zealand rounded out the top five.

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson took sixth place, which was enough for him to hold on to the series points lead, 20 ahead of Power.

Pole-sitter Pato O’Ward of Mexico had power trouble and saw his car stall out in Lap 52. Before O’Ward’s early exit, the previous three pole-sitters at Mid-Ohio went on to win the race.

–Field Level Media

