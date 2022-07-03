ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

Scott McLaughlin ekes out second win of 2022 at Mid-Ohio

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wye0F_0gTv2xad00

Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand found the winner’s circle for the second time this IndyCar season by edging Spaniard Alex Palou at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday in Lexington, Ohio.

McLaughlin, driving the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, won by 0.5512 seconds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. His 45 laps led all came over the race’s final 52 laps, and he wouldn’t let Palou’s No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda by him down the home stretch.

“You’re thinking about your fuel, but thankfully Chevy gave us great fuel mileage and drivability off the restarts that allowed me to get a bit of a gap from Palou in the Honda there,” McLaughlin said. “I’m really proud of the guys (and) the car they gave me.”

McLaughlin, 29, also won the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. It is his second full season with IndyCar.

Australia’s Will Power finished third place just 3.8415 seconds behind McLaughlin after dropping as far back as 27th early in the race. Rinus VeeKay of the Netherlands and Scott Dixon of New Zealand rounded out the top five.

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson took sixth place, which was enough for him to hold on to the series points lead, 20 ahead of Power.

Pole-sitter Pato O’Ward of Mexico had power trouble and saw his car stall out in Lap 52. Before O’Ward’s early exit, the previous three pole-sitters at Mid-Ohio went on to win the race.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motorious

Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Lexington, OH
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy