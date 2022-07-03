ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays hit three homers in fifth, win third straight over Blue Jays

 3 days ago

Shane Baz struck out seven in six innings, Harold Ramirez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run home runs and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 Sunday afternoon.

Ji-Man Choi added a solo homer among his three hits for the Rays in the rubber match of a five-game series.

Baz (1-1) allowed one run, seven hits and two walks as the Rays won their third straight after losing the first two games of the series.

Toronto right-hander Ross Stripling (4-3) allowed four runs (three earned), seven hits and one walk while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.

Ramirez and Choi singled with two outs in the first inning. Isaac Paredes hit a grounder to third, where Matt Chapman’s throwing error allowed Ramirez to score.

George Springer led off the bottom of the third with a double and scored on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s one-out single to tie the game 1-1 for Toronto.

Baz escaped a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the fourth by inducing a popup and a grounder.

The Rays did most of their damage by scoring six runs in the fifth. Taylor Walls led off with a double and scored on a one-out single by Yandy Diaz, who was thrown out trying to go to second. Wander Franco singled with two away and Ramirez lined his fourth homer of the season to left.

Trent Thornton replaced Stripling and allowed Choi’s seventh homer of the season. Paredes then singled and Arozarena hit his eighth homer of the year.

Toronto’s Trevor Richards, who had been on the injury list with a stiff neck since June 18 and was activated Sunday, entered the game in the sixth, allowing a walk and a single in 1 1/3 innings.

The Rays’ Cristofer Ogando pitched around a walk in the bottom of the seventh in his major league debut. He allowed Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s double and Chapman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Shawn Armstrong entered the game in the ninth and allowed singles to Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette, followed by Guerrero’s one-out RBI double. Teoscar Hernandez walked to load the bases. Jason Adam took over to earn his third save with two strikeouts.

Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski was not with the team following the death of his 17-year-old daughter Julia on Saturday.

–Field Level Media

