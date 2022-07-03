ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash leaves more than 1,200 homes without power in Newport News

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
 3 days ago
A car crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning leaving more than 1,200 homes without power. Peter Dujardin/Daily Press/TNS

A car crashed into a utility pole with a power line early Sunday morning leaving homes in the area without electricity for several hours in Newport News.

The car hit the pole around 3:40 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue, just north of Mercury Boulevard, leaving more than 1,225 homes without power, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

The driver was not hurt, but a passenger in the car had injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police spokeswoman Kelly King. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

There were at least 15 trucks from Dominion Power and Lee Construction, a North Carolina-based company, at the scene Sunday to make repairs.

Traffic was blocked between Jefferson Avenue and Morris Drive so the crews could work.

King said there were no live wires down.

Staff writer Peter Dujardin contributed to this report.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Newport News, VA
