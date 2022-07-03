ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weather wipes out July 4 weekend stock car racing at Electric City Speedway

By Lee Vernoy, Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

For many years, Electric City Speedway has been a favorite spot to come to on the Fourth of July and watch the fireworks displays put on by the city of Great Falls at Riverside Park, as well as the Pioneer League baseball teams that have occupied Legion Park/Centene Stadium, high over the city's skyline.

But not this year.

Due to the wet weather that soaked the ground Saturday and Sunday, and is forecast to repeat the process on Monday, the weekend stock/sprint car racing schedule for Sunday and Monday at the Speedway has been called off.

In a message to followers on their Facebook page Sunday afternoon, the Speedway made the grim announcement: "Although we are very grateful for the wonderful moisture, it is not conducive to great racing. Due to the mud and increasing travel and supply costs, we have made the decision to cancel BOTH race nights this week. There are no races for (Sunday), July 3, and due to the forecast, none for Monday, July 4."

The race dates will not be rescheduled at this time.

The aforementioned Pioneer Baseball League team, the Great Falls Voyagers, however, were able to cover the field at Centene Stadium with their newly purchased tarp which covers the entire infield, so Sunday's games at the Stadium were able to start on time , and Monday's scheduled 7 p.m. start for the Voyagers and Glacier Range Riders is still on.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Wet weather wipes out July 4 weekend stock car racing at Electric City Speedway

