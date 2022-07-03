Chicago police officer hurt after thrown object shatters patrol car window in Archer Heights

Photo credit Getty Images

A Chicago police officer was hurt after someone threw an object and shattered the window of the patrol car she was in early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

Officers were responding to a call in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road just after 3 a.m. when someone from a crowd threw an object at an officer’s patrol vehicle, shattering her window, police said. She suffered lacerations to her head, neck and body, authorities said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released, officials said.

About 30 minutes earlier, another police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV caused the windshield to shatter in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

The officer was driving the marked patrol vehicle in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when a thrown object hit the SUV’s windshield, causing it to shatter, police said.

Several people approached the vehicle, and one began kicking a headlight, as the officer called for more units, officials said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

