Adventure Oasis Water Park closed Sunday in Independence

LENEXA, Kan. —One of the most popular city pools in Lenexa is set to undergo major renovations later this year. The Lenexa City Council allocated $15 million to support upgrades at the Indian Trails Aquatic Center at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Upgraded pool amenities will include a lazy river, zero-depth pool entry, water slides, play structures […]
If you’ve never been to Kansas City, you’ll want to take the time to visit it. There are plenty of things to do and many people who live there love to show their hometown hospitality. If you’re unsure what to do, here are some ideas to get you started:
Coates House Hotel taken in 2015.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Coates House Hotel stood at 10th St. and Broadway in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. In the late 1860s, it was known as the Boadway Hotel. With new owners, it became the Coates House Hotel.
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - If you were trying to get off I-35 and get somewhere east of there via Shawnee Mission Parkway, you likely ran into some delays this afternoon. According to a tweet from the city of Merriam, a water main break happened Wednesday morning near Robinson Street. As such, delays are expected “through the next few days” as WaterOne works to repair the issue.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove will have paddle boats and water trikes rentals on Monday. Attendees will be able to rent paddle boats at Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove on July 4. The floating playground and beach will not be open due to the blue-green algae watch that continues to be active. […]
PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the ramp to southbound I-35 from Pleasant Valley Road will be closed due to a “pavement blow up” in the area. They said the ramp will stay closed until repairs are finished. An estimation of when...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The City of Overland Park’s annual Star-Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park was back in full swing this year. The huge fireworks display lit up the sky on Independence Day. While spectators’ eyes were on the sky, law enforcement and first responders...
Thousands gather in KC for ‘We Are Not Free’ pro-choice rally. In one of the largest Kansas City protests of its kind since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, thousands of people made their voices heard at Monday’s “We Are Not Free” rally. Updated: 6...
We have a reminder tonight for pet owners, as KC Pet Project is urging you to be more cautious. This is one of the busiest times for animal shelters due to pets running away after they are scared by the sound of fireworks. |. Police responded to the area near...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Issues with Evergy transmission lines will likely mean power outages throughout the day for Odessa, the city’s police chief stated. Chief Josh Thompson told KCTV5 Wednesday morning that several transmission lines from Evergy feed into the city’s power system, and those lines are down.
Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.
Thousands of black-eyed Susans sway in the wind, dominating the landscape near Naismith Valley Park on West 27th Street. At first glance, the lush stand of native plants looks simply like a field of towering yellow flowers, but there’s much more to this 2,200-square-foot garden in south-central Lawrence. Call...
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands attended Overland’s Park Star Spangled Spectacular for concerts, food trucks, and a firework show. This is the first time that Overland Park was able to host the full festival in the past two years. The city did not host it in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021, the event had fireworks, but no entertainment or food services.
Excessive heat warning continues through muggy Wednesday across Kansas City area. Kansas City, along I-70 and south are all under excessive heat warnings until 11 p.m. Four firefighters released from hospital after structure collapse in Shawnee house fire. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Shawnee Fire Chief Rick Potter said four...
Epperson House, on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.User:BlueGold73, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Epperson House is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a part of the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). This amazing house was designed by French architect, Horace LaPierre. It's also nearly 100 years old if you count from the year the home was completed.
