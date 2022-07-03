ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jean-Claude Van Damme Doesn't Care if You Think His Movies Are Cheesy

By Patrick Fogerty
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's 1988. You and your buddies are wearing your shredded Girbaud jeans and Ray Ban sunglasses and are ready to head out to the mall cineplex to catch an action movie. What's it gonna be, Red Heat with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Red Scorpion with Dolph Lundgren, or Action Jackson with Carl Weathers?...

collider.com

Comments / 16

John Chandler
1d ago

Show me the money don’t care what anyone would think as I am relaxing never having to work at a job

Reply
4
Related
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Why did she return to Thor? Because Natalie Portman is 'really trying to impress' her children with her movie roles

Natalie Portman is “really trying to impress” her children with her movie roles. The ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ star has 11-year-old son Aleph and five-year-old daughter Amalia with her husband Benjamin Millepied and she has admitted that she is in a “phase” where she wants to wow her little ones with her work, a reason she is reprising her role as Jane Foster after eight years since ‘Thor: The Dark World’ in 2013.
SCIENCE
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Karate#Film Star#American
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Why People Are Wearing Suits to Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru isn't just setting records at the box office. It's also attracting a lot of online energy. Folks are rallying to reverse review-bomb the film on sites that tabulate audience ratings and approval scores. But some fans are taking that online energy offline by dressing up in formal attire to go see Minion: The Rise of Gru in theaters, often snapping pictures in front of the film's theater poster to share online. The behavior of these "gentleminions," as they sometimes call themselves, may strike others as odd, but it is apparently a growing trend this weekend, as even Universal Pictures has taken note.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Old Man': How Amy Brenneman Turns the Tables on Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 4.Just as Alia Shawkat stole every scene she got in Episode 3 of The Old Man, one of the best new shows out there right now, Episode 4 provided yet another opportunity for a supporting character to shine. This time it was the quietly stunning work of Amy Brenneman as Zoe that cut through all the noise to stand out. Though the show’s ostensible lead is Jeff Bridges, who also continues to be great as the grizzled Dan Chase on the run, it is the supporting characters that really have continued to elevate the show. In this most recent episode, we witness the aftermath from when Zoe was nearly killed before being whisked away in the trunk of Chase’s car. Initially shaken as anyone would be, over the course of the episode she quietly begins observing details around her and formulating a plan. Speaking volumes even without saying a whole lot of dialogue, you can see the wheels beginning to turn. It initially recalls her outstanding work in the series The Leftovers where she went entire episodes without saying anything at all as a woman who had taken a vow of silence. In The Old Man, you can feel the same commanding presence infused into every single moment.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Will Smith is 'devising his big movie comeback with self-produced I Am Legend sequel'... after Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

Will Smith is allegedly devising his big movie comeback, following his highly-publicised Oscars controversy in March were he slapped Chris Rock on-stage. Having been slapped with a ban on attending The Academy Awards for ten years, the actor, 53, is reportedly taking matters into his own hands with a self-produced sequel to his 2007 film, I Am Legend, via his company Westbrook Media.
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy