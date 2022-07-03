LeBron James wants to see Lakers trade for Nets star Kyrie Irving

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are in a little bit of disarray at the moment as they look to work their way through the Kevin Durant trade request which also includes how they handle the Kyrie Irving situation. If the Nets move Durant, they might as well move Irving as well.

There has been one team that has constantly been connected to Irving and that is the Los Angeles Lakers for obvious reasons. LeBron James and Irving have history from their days with the Cleveland Cavaliers as they even led the Cavs to their one and only title in 2016.

Now that the Nets appear to be moving on from their star duo, James is rooting hard for the Lakers to acquire Irving.

Per Marc Stein via his substack:

James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone. What other team, furthermore, has a LeBron-sized personality with the experience to cope with all the chaos that comes with adding Kyrie? James, remember, has often thrived in chaos.

The Nets and the Lakers have already had some early talks about an Irving for Russell Westbrook swap. The fact that James is pushing for the Lakers to acquire Irving may accelerate those talks because LeBron James gets what LeBron James wants.

