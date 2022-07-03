ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

'We got it.' Two Louisville police officers save a 7-day-old baby's life

By Khyati Patel
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a situation that developed in a matter of seconds, and as a result, police saved a week-old baby’s life. The newborn stopped breathing at a Louisville convenience store earlier this week, and two Louisville Metro Police Officers helped save the infant’s...

spectrumnews1.com

Wave 3

Multiple people, including child, hit by vehicle in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. Just before 8 p.m., police received reports of a driver who hit three adults and a child at the intersection of 2nd Street and West Market Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3

Police: 2 suspects detained after carjacking in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a carjacking in the Russell neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, officers were called to the 500 block of South 18th Street on reports of a carjacking around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police...
wvih.com

Man Dies In ATV Crash

A man was killed in an ATV crash in the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Early investigation by the Louisville Metro Police revealed a man believed to be in his 40s lost control of the ATV he was riding and crashed into a structure on private property.
k105.com

Oldham Co. man facing homicide charge when man dies after falling out of back of truck

An Oldham county man is facing a homicide charge after two men fell out of the back of a pickup truck in Henry County, killing one. Eminence Police Major John Dudinskie told WAVE.com that police responded to the incident Saturday night at approximately 9:15. Upon arriving, officers found 25-year-old Jerad Johnson, of Eminence, deceased. The other victim, an unidentified 22-year-old man from Charlestown, Indiana, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
wdrb.com

Police say driver suspected of hitting 3 adults, 1 juvenile in downtown Louisville was 'impaired'

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam War heroism. President Joe Biden has bestowed the nation’s highest military honor to four Army soldiers for heroism that he says went above and beyond the call of duty during the Vietnam War. Biden presented the Medal of Honor to Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M. Fujii, retired Maj. John J. Duffy as well as Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, who was honored posthumously. Speaking in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday, Biden praised their heroism and lamented that they hadn’t received appropriate recognition until now. The president said he was “setting the record straight”
WLKY.com

Louisville father mourns loss of son to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is mourning the loss of his son, who was fatally shot Saturday morning. Greg Wilson described his son, Allen Wilson, 13, as a competitive and athletic child. "Once he start walking, he started running, and had a football in his hand ever since,"...
WLKY.com

One dead following fatal ATV crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an ATV collision that lead to the death of one man in Louisville. According to LMPD, police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving an ATV versus a structure around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. The collision occurred in the...
Cinemablend

After Kidnapping Allegations, 90 Day Fiancé Star Paul Staehle Returned To Louisville, And The Police Shared Update

While 90 Day Fiancé fans never really need to look beyond the TLC mothership series or its plethora of TV and streaming spinoffs to bear witness to major drama, everyone is generally aware that the cameras couldn’t possibly capture all the chaos that stars and former stars have caused and suffered over the years. Paul Staehle is at the center of the latest problematic situation, as he and three-year-old son Pierre (whom Paul shares with his now-ex Karine Martins) were reported missing ahead of Independence Day weekend, sparking kidnapping allegations among the public. Now, thankfully, Staehle and son have returned home to the Louisville, Kentucky area, with police confirming they’re both safe and sound, even if the incident may not be fully resolved.
Wave 3

Body found in Beechmont neighborhood, death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after Louisville Metro police officers found a body in the Beechmont neighborhood early Monday. Around 6:40 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 5000 block of South 3rd Street on a report of a person down, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
wdrb.com

Louisville police say man dead after ATV crash in south Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed while riding an ATV in south Jefferson County on Monday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a crash in the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 3:30 p.m.
wdrb.com

Indiana judge orders an accused killer to be released, then changes his mind

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana judge ordered an accused killer to be released from jail Tuesday morning. But then Tuesday afternoon, he changed his mind. Thomas Smith is accused of killing his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in a Clarksville home in June 2021. Police arrested Smith in Bowling Green, Kentucky, shortly after the shooting.
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dies after ATV crash in southern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after a Fourth of July crash involving an ATV that left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police’s Seventh Division officers responded to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said a man believed to be in his 40’s...
Wave 3

Man killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in an ATV crash on Mount Washington Road Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7300 block of Mount Washington Road, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Early investigation revealed a man...
