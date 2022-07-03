ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘I want the title’: Ons Jabeur embraces Wimbledon favourite tag after win

By Sean Ingle at Wimbledon
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DW6Nu_0gTv0H1t00

During the first week of Wimbledon Ons Jabeur had to carry the weight of her continent on her back. Now the 27-year-old Tunisian faces the added burden of being the new Wimbledon favourite. But the way she survived five set points before defeating Elise Mertens 7-6 (9), 6-4 in a thriller suggests she has the verve – and nerve – to make history.

It was nervy at times already, especially during the first set. But that was understandable. On the surface this match was for a place in the quarter-finals. But both women understood that it was for far more.

The bottom half of the draw is so weak – weaker, in fact, than the former US Open champion Tracy Austin can ever remember at this stage – that they knew that a victory here would put one arm into Saturday’s final.

Related: Wimbledon: Djokovic in action, Jabeur through, Sinner sinks Alcaraz – live!

How could it not when the three remaining players in the bottom half – Marie Bouzkova, Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria – are all unseeded? And between them they have a combined ranking of 266? No wonder Jabeur now senses an enormous opportunity. “I have set my goals very high for this tournament, so I’m going to keep doing that,” she said. “No matter who’s coming, I’m going to build the fight, I’m going to fight till the end because I really want the title.”

At the US Open last year Mertens had triumphed in two tight sets. This time round Jabeur’s flashier game paid off. But it was a close‑run thing. After three breaks of serve in the first three games, Jabeur looked to be in control at 4-2 up. But the Belgian broke back before a compelling set went to a tie-break of extreme quality.

It looked to be going Mertens’s way as she went 6-3 up. But then Jabeur saved four set points before a wrong‑footing winner took her 8-7 ahead. But Mertens was not finished. First she hit a massive backhand down the line, then a 118mph serve, to go 9-8 up and earn a fifth set point. Yet again Jabeur resisted with a series of huge winners before taking a pulsating set 11-9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HATwK_0gTv0H1t00
Marie Bouzkova beat Caroline Garcia in the fourth round and will play Ons Jabeur Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Jabeur was even more buoyant after breaking to go 2-0 up at the start of the second set – only for Mertens to come right back. Both players continued to play high-quality tennis – and to hold serve – until 5-4. It was then that Mertens, who has not beaten a player ranked in the world’s top two in six attempts, faced the pressure of having to hold her serve to survive. It proved too much as the Belgian double-faulted at match point.

“It was stressful and enjoyable,” Jabeur said. “She is a great opponent. It is never easy to play her and I had to dig very deep in that tie-break. But I love playing on grass. I love the connection with nature and me and hopefully will continue all the way to the finals.”

Related: Heather Watson’s Wimbledon run ends in bruising loss to ‘serve-bot’ Niemeier

Across No 1 Court Tunisian flags waved in delight. Jabeur’s story loses nothing in its retelling. Having made the top 50 in early 2020, last year she became the first Arab player, man or woman, to be ranked in the world’s top 10. Now with the departure of Iga Swiatek, she is a favourite to become the first Arab or African player to win a grand slam title.

Asked about being a trailblazer afterwards, Jabeur said: “It is not easy. But I love this sport. I want to see more players from the African continent here. I want them to believe more in themselves and believe they can be here. I don’t come from a rich family. So you have to really stop finding excuses and go for it.”

Next up for Jabeur will be the Czech Bouzkova, who overcame Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-2. Bouzkova was part of the doubles team with Sara Sorribes Tormo who faced Jabeur and Serena Williams in Eastbourne, so she understands just how good Jabeur is on grass.

“I know Ons really well,” Bouzkova said. “Really nice girl and one of the most talented on the tour. Ons is tricky to play for sure on grass with all her spins but she can basically do anything. Many drop shots. Her game is really fun.”

On this evidence, who would dare argue?

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Serena Williams’ comeback cut short by Ons Jabeur injury at Eastbourne

Serena Williams’s comeback tournament in Eastbourne came to an end on Thursday after her doubles partner, Ons Jabeur, withdrew from their doubles semi-final citing a knee injury. Jabeur slipped awkwardly in their first-round match, briefly touching her right knee, but she did not appear to be hampered by injury afterwards. It is hoped Jabeur’s retirement is merely precautionary with Wimbledon next week.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
ESPN

Venus Williams, Jamie Murray, Coco Gauff, Jack Sock: Why mixed doubles is the most entertaining draw at Wimbledon

LONDON -- Just moments after the final scheduled match concluded on No. 1 Court on Friday, an announcement was made. There would be one more match that evening. Few left their seats and a palpable buzz spread over the stadium as the fans waited for the players to take the court. As word circulated around the grounds at the All England Club, others made their way into the stadium to come catch a glimpse.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tunisian
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Italian alps glacier collapse: search resumes for missing hikers after six killed

The search for survivors of a glacier collapse in which at least six people have died has resumed in Italy’s Dolomites region. Authorities believe as many as 15 people may still be missing after a large chunk of alpine glacier broke loose on Sunday afternoon and sent ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the Marmolada peak. Nine people were injured in the slide.
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

343K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy