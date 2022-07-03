Off-duty FDNY firefighter pulled over for DWI, tries to flee cop

The Long Island City intersection where an FDNY firefighter was pulled over on Saturday. Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An off-duty FDNY firefighter was arrested for driving while intoxicated and attempting to flee from police in Long Island City Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

An officer pulled over Victor Munoz, 32, near the intersection of Center Boulevard and 50th Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police said Munoz drove away from the stop before getting out of his car and attempting to flee on foot.

Officers caught up to the firefighter and arrested him.

He faces charges for driving while intoxicated and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.