As former Netscape CEO Jim Barksdale famously said, "There are only two ways to make money in business: One is to bundle; the other is unbundle." Ever since the concept of search engine optimization (SEO) became a thing a little over 20 years ago, marketing agencies have remained locked in an arms race. They've developed new tactics, tools, and approaches to help businesses climb to the top of search engine results pages (SERPs).

MARKETS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO