Truckee, CA

Coburn Station

By Tahoe Weekly
thetahoeweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomegrown North Lake mountain rockers Coburn Station take the stage for Truckee...

thetahoeweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

thetahoeweekly.com

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber

July 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe. Often performing in bare feet, Tim Snider draws on various world influences to inspire his lively violin style. His rhythm section, bassist Zach Terán and drummer Miguel Jiménez-Cruz, moonlight in contemporary Reno pop group The Novelists. Kings Beach local Todd Holway tickles the ivories and University of Nevada music grads Lucas Arizu and Chance Utter play guitar and percussion respectively. | valhallatahoe.com.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Lake Tahoe stars in local exhibit

“Lake Tahoe in the Movies,” an interactive exhibit, has opened at the Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City and will run through summer 2023. The exhibit features the original 1920s movie projector from Tahoe Tavern Resort, original set and costume design images from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, private notes from locals who were on set, newspaper articles about local extras and — the highlight of the exhibit — a short film created by Patrick Yun. He took the best cuts of iconic scenes of the Tahoe area and arranged them with accompanying music. | Gatekeepers Museum on Facebook.
TAHOE CITY, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Charley Crockett

July 8 | 8 p.m. | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev. The enigmatic singer-songwriter from San Benito, Texas, Charley Crockett, harkens backs to a country lineage of Hank Williams and George Jones the way few contemporaries can. A distinctive, plaintive voice cracks unapologetically with emotion as he phrases...
STATELINE, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Kings Beach’s Art Resurgence

Kings Beach is a perfect walking town. Along the 1-mile stretch from the Highway 267/Highway 28 intersection to Beaver Street, it’s filled with shops, restaurants and recreational areas. The recent health pandemic created a unique opportunity for it to be more welcoming, with a few key community figures taking the reins on making it better through promoting local art.
KINGS BEACH, CA
Truckee River Canyon restoration on tap

California Trout and Truckee Donner Land Trust were recently awarded $26,500 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada for river access and restoration in the Truckee River Canyon. The two nonprofits will work together this summer to restore and improve a popular Truckee River access point in the Truckee River Canyon along Interstate 80, roughly 1.4 miles east of the Farad exit.
TRUCKEE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Children’s book receives awards

“Who Needs a Forest Fire?” written by Paula Henson and illustrated by Sue Todd and Emily Underwood, has received multiple awards, including a silver seal award from the Nautilus Book Awards in the Children’s Illustrated Nonfiction category and an Indie Excellence Award. The book, created as part of...
TRUCKEE, CA

