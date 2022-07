Fritz: +4 (-120) Total: 39.5 (Over -105/Under -115) Fritz hasn't dropped a set at the All England Club this fortnight, but he also hasn't faced a player inside the ATP Top 50, nor with any sort of grass prowess. Not to mention, this is Fritz's first time in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, this is a significant jump in class for the American.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO