England and Tottenham star Harry Kane has urged the nation to 'get behind and support' the Lionesses ahead of their opening game at the European Championship this evening. Sarina Wiegman's side take on Austria in front of a record, sold-out 74,000 crowd at Old Trafford in their first group game as they look to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.

SOCCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO